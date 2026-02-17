7 Things Ghana Is Famous For Besides Shea Butter, Kente and Fugu

From golden beaches to rhythmic music, colourful festivals to world-renowned cocoa, Ghana is a nation where heritage, flavour, and warmth come alive at every turn.

Ghana is a country where the past and present intertwine seamlessly, where the riches of the earth meet the warmth of its people, and where every street, festival, and meal tells a story. While golden shea butter and the colourful patterns of Kente cloth are often the first things that come to mind when thinking of this West African nation, Ghana offers a far richer and more layered experience.

From its sun-drenched beaches and bustling markets to ancient kingdoms and modern music scenes, Ghana pulses with an energy and vibrancy that captures the imagination. Here, history is lived daily, music is a language, and hospitality is a way of life.

Here’s a closer look at what makes Ghana truly unforgettable

1.Gold and cocoa

Ghana’s abundance extends far beyond its traditional exports. Gold has long been synonymous with the nation. Once dubbed the Gold Coast by European colonisers, Ghana remains one of Africa’s leading producers and exporters of gold, a metal that has drawn traders and adventurers for centuries.

Meanwhile, cocoa forms the backbone of the global chocolate industry, with Ghana standing as the world’s second-largest producer after Côte d’Ivoire. Its fertile soil yields cocoa beans of remarkable quality, while related products such as cocoa paste and butter continue to underpin the country’s economy. In recent years, oil discoveries off the coast have added a new dimension to Ghana’s economic landscape, combining tradition and modernity in one dynamic mix.

Cocoa beans

2.Pioneering Independence

Dr. Kwame Nkrumah

3.Rich Cultural Heritage & Festivals

Ghana is home to a dazzling array of ethnic groups, each contributing to a colourful cultural tapestry. The nation’s festivals, such as Homowo, and the Chale Wote Street Art Festival, offer immersive celebrations of music, dance, art, and storytelling. Even the rituals surrounding the Ashanti Golden Stool in Kumasi speak to centuries of history, symbolising unity, authority, and spiritual heritage. In Ghana, tradition is not confined to museums; it is a living, breathing part of everyday life.

4.The Rhythms That Moved the World(Highlife music)

The rhythms of Ghana resonate far beyond its borders. Highlife music, which blends indigenous melodies with Western instruments, laid the foundation for the contemporary Afrobeats scene. Artists such as Sarkodie and Shatta Wale now carry Ghanaian sounds onto the world stage. Festivals in Accra, Kumasi, and other cultural hubs pulse with the same infectious energy that has defined Ghana for generations, turning every performance into a shared celebration of identity and creativity.

Reggie Rockstone

5.Culinary Delights

Food in Ghana is more than sustenance, it is an expression of culture. From the smoky, tomato-rich Jollof rice to the soft, hand-pounded Fufu, Ghanaian cuisine delights the senses. Street vendors offer everything from grilled tilapia to sweet fried plantains, and meals are often served with a warmth that reflects the nation’s spirit. Visitors often remark that the food tastes even better when shared with locals, who take pride in welcoming strangers to the table.

Ghana Jollof

6.Hospitality That Feels Like Home

It is impossible to discuss Ghana without mentioning its legendary friendliness. The greeting “Akwaaba”, meaning “Welcome”, is more than words, it is a philosophy. Across busy urban markets or quiet northern villages, Ghanaians extend a genuine warmth to strangers, making visitors feel instantly at home. This spirit of openness and generosity is woven into daily life and leaves a lasting impression on all who visit.

7.Festivals, Fashion, and Storytelling

Beyond Kente cloth, Ghanaian arts and fashion are celebrated globally. Bright textiles, intricate beadwork, and hand-carved ornaments reflect centuries of craftsmanship. Festivals combine music, dance, theatre, and storytelling, offering living lessons in Ghanaian history and identity. Every drumbeat, every ceremonial dance, and every performance carries with it the memory of ancestors and the voice of contemporary culture.

Kente worn at an event

Ghana is a nation where history, culture, and natural wealth coexist in harmony. It is more than the sum of its exports; it is where golden beaches meet lively markets, where centuries-old traditions merge with contemporary creativity, and where strangers are greeted as friends. In every corner, a story awaits. In every festival, a rhythm pulses. In every meal, a heritage is shared.

Shea butter and Kente may introduce you to Ghana, but it is the people, the music, the food, and the living history that make you fall in love.

