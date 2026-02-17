GES interdicts Assistant Matron at Wovenu SHS over alleged theft of food items
The Ghana Education Service (GES) in the Volta Region has interdicted an Assistant Matron at Wovenu Senior High School (SHS) in Tadzewu following allegations that she and two others were involved in the misappropriation of food supplies meant for students.
The decision to suspend the assistant matron came after preliminary inquiries uncovered irregularities in the school’s food distribution system, prompting a criminal probe by the Ghana Police Service.
A committee has been set up to investigate the matter and submit a full report to the Volta Regional Directorate within one week. The interdiction follows the arrest of three individuals over the alleged diversion of food items intended for students at Wovenu SHS.
Among those arrested were the Assistant Matron, identified in other reports as Ms. Doris Foli, her sister Perfect Foli, and a police officer, Mr. Bernard Amegbor, who reportedly served as the driver in the operation.
According to reports, residents of Tadzewu in the Ketu North Municipality raised concerns after noticing unusual movements involving school feeding items. Acting on a tip-off and sustained surveillance, community members and vigilantes apprehended the suspects on Wednesday, February 11, 2026.
When police searched the Assistant Matron’s residence, they reportedly found large quantities of foodstuffs, including cooking oil, rice, cartons of milk, canned fish, soyabeans, cocoa powder, and garden peas, items believed to have been taken from the school’s supplies.
Volta Regional Public Relations Officer of GES, Forgive Agoha, confirmed that a preliminary report indicated elements of criminality in the suspected diversion of school food items, leading to the interdiction of the Assistant Matron and escalation of the matter to the Ghana Police Service for further investigation.
“A committee has been constituted to investigate the matter and submit its report with recommendations to the Regional Directorate within one week,” Mr. Agoha said on Citi News on Tuesday, February 17.
He also noted that the Assistant Matron is currently on interdiction pending the outcome of the inquiry. GES has assured the public that all persons found culpable will face legal consequences as the case unfolds.
In recent years, concerns over inadequate or inconsistent food supplies in some senior high schools have featured in public debate. GES says it will continue to support the investigation and implement any recommendations that result from the ongoing inquiry.
