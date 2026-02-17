3 South Africans charged with murder of Nigerian Bolt driver

Three suspects have been charged with the murder of a Bolt driver after shocking dashcam footage of the attack surfaced online. The case has sparked outrage and renewed concerns about the safety of ride-hailing drivers, with court proceedings now underway.

Three South African nationals have formally been charged with the murder and robbery of a Bolt e-hailing driver, an incident that was captured on dashcam video and shared widely on social media, amidst calls for justice.

Reports say, the suspects, 24-year-old Dikeledi Mphela, 25-year-old Goitsione Machidi and 30-year-old McClaren Mushwana, appeared before the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court on Monday, 16 February 2026, were charged with premeditated murder and aggravated robbery in connection with the February 11 killing of 22-year-old Isaac Satlat.

According to reports from BBC, Police are also pursuing a fourth suspect, who has since surrendered to authorities and is expected to appear in court as the investigation continues.

Reports also indicate that, the suspects ordered the Bolt ride from a phone number not registered in any of their names. Two suspects entered Satlat’s vehicle while the others followed behind in a separate car.

They forced him to stop, then attacked him and stole his phone and vehicle, which was later recovered by authorities. Satlat’s family, who were informed of the tragedy, have described the killing as an act of criminality, not xenophobia, despite concerns in some quarters about violence against foreign nationals in South Africa.

The disturbing dashcam footage of the attack, which has been widely circulated online, shows moments of struggle inside the vehicle. In the video, Satlat, the driver, can be seen trying to fight off his attackers, but was overwhelmed and strangled to death during what prosecutors describe as a robbery attempt.

The victim’s relatives said they did not want the incident to be interpreted as a hate crime, but rather as a brutal robbery and senseless killing.

Outside the courthouse in Pretoria, e-hailing drivers and supporters held a demonstration demanding justice and improved protections for drivers on digital transport platforms.

Protesters repeatedly chanted “Justice for Isaac”, calling on authorities to adopt stronger safety measures to protect those who earn a living through ridesharing services.

The case has renewed discussions about the vulnerability of e-hailing drivers to violent crimes in South Africa, a country grappling with high crime rates and one of the world’s highest murder statistics.

Representatives of driver associations have urged ride-hailing companies to implement better safety systems, including passenger verification and emergency response protocols, to reduce risks to drivers.

The accused reportedly withdrew their bail applications and will remain in custody as the matter proceeds. The case has been adjourned to Monday, 23 February 2026, to allow prosecutors to continue gathering evidence and to prepare for the next stage of hearings.

