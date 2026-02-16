Advertisement

AMA Sanitation Court remands 7 people for open defecation

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 09:48 - 16 February 2026
Seven individuals have been remanded into prison custody by the Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Sanitation Court after failing to pay a GH¢600 fine for open defecation. The arrests were made during a nighttime sanitation enforcement operation in Bubuashie, Jamestown, and Chorkor.
The Accra Metropolitan Assembly (AMA) Sanitation Court has remanded 7 people to prison custody for open defecation in various parts of Accra after they failed to pay fines imposed by the Court.

The court sentenced the individuals for violating the city’s sanitation by-laws but gave them the opportunity to settle a fine of 50 penalty units (GH¢600) each. When six of the seven failed to pay by the deadline, the court ordered that they be remanded into custody as stipulated under the law.

The seven remanded are: Samuel Aryeequaye, Evans Derry, Kwesi Milla, Richard Quintin Coffie, Seidu Aminu, Awuaaba Michael, Quarcoo Ernest.

An eighth offender, Raphael Adjetey, avoided custody by paying the GH¢600 fine imposed on him, the AMA said in a statement.

Mr. Ankrah told journalists after the court session that the arrests followed a nighttime sanitation enforcement operation led by the Head of the AMA Environmental Health Department, Madam Florence Kuukyi.

According to the AMA, Environmental Health Officers arrested the suspects in communities including Bubuashie, Jamestown and Chorkor, areas where open defecation has previously been identified as a persistent public health concern.

The intensified enforcement is part of the Assembly’s effort to rid the metropolis of unsanitary practices that contribute to disease spread, foul odours and environmental degradation.

Mr. Ankrah explained that the AMA Environmental Health Department has commenced 24-hour sanitation enforcement operations to ensure compliance with sanitation by-laws.

He said officers will maintain around-the-clock monitoring to protect residents’ health and uphold public standards of hygiene.

Open defecation, the practice of defecating in public spaces rather than in latrines or toilets remains a challenge in some urban settlements, especially during the night when public facilities are often closed or inaccessible.

AMA’s renewed crackdown comes amid broader national efforts to improve sanitation, reduce waterborne diseases and promote the health and dignity of city residents.

In his remarks, Mr. Ankrah urged all residents to desist from open defecation and to use approved sanitary facilities such as public toilets and household latrines.

He warned that the Assembly would continue to make arrests and pursue prosecutions where necessary to deter offenders and uphold community health.

