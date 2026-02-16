Kennedy Agyapong to leave NPP? Spokesperson breaks silence amid growing speculation

Kennedy Agyapong’s spokesperson dismisses rumours of a planned exit from the NPP following the party’s presidential primaries, reaffirming his commitment after Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s victory.

Speculation about a possible exit from the New Patriotic Party (NPP) by former presidential aspirant Kennedy Ohene Agyapong has been firmly dismissed by his camp.

Kwasi Kwarteng, spokesperson for Mr Agyapong, has rejected claims that the former Assin Central Member of Parliament intends to resign from the party to form a new political movement.

In a Facebook post on Monday, February 16, Mr Kwarteng described the rumours as unfounded and emphasised Mr Agyapong’s continued loyalty to the NPP.

He wrote:

Hon. Ken Ohene Agyapong has not and will not break away from the New Patriotic Party (NPP: Development in Freedom).

Kwasi Kwarteng

The clarification follows days of intense chatter on social media suggesting that Mr Agyapong was considering charting a new political path after the party’s recent presidential primaries.

The NPP primaries, held on Saturday, January 31, saw former Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia secure victory with one hundred and ten thousand, six hundred and forty-three (110,643) votes, representing fifty-six point four eight percent (56.48%) of the total valid votes cast.

Mr Agyapong placed second, polling forty-six thousand, five hundred and fifty-four (46,554) votes, equivalent to twenty-three point seven six percent (23.76%).

Dr Bawumia and Kennedy Agyapong

The outcome triggered mixed reactions among sections of the party’s grassroots and supporters of Mr Agyapong, fuelling conjecture about his next political move.

However, his spokesperson’s latest statement appears aimed at calming tensions and reinforcing unity within the party ahead of the next electoral cycle.

