GFA charges Aduana FC for inappropriate social media conduct

Aduana FC has been charged by the Ghana Football Association for breaching Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations over alleged inappropriate social media comments following their match against Medeama SC. The club has until 18 February 2026 to respond.

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has formally charged Aduana Football Club with breaching Article 34(6)(d) of the GFA Premier League Regulations, 2025/2026 season, following their recent league fixture against Medeama SC.

The charge stems from social media content published by Aduana’s official platforms that the GFA alleges “brings the game into disrepute.” The Association has given the club a deadline of Wednesday, 18 February 2026 to file its official response to the charge.

According to the GFA’s notice, Aduana FC is accused of posting comments that breached the Premier League’s regulatory code, specifically Article 34(6)(d), a section designed to ensure that clubs and their representatives maintain behaviour that upholds the dignity and reputation of the competition.

While the GFA has not released the exact wording of the club’s social media posts, the charge suggests that authorities believe the content may have discredited match officials or conveyed sentiments that could undermine public confidence in the fairness of officiating.

Similar provisions in disciplinary codes typically cover statements that are disparaging, incendiary or harmful to the image of the sport.

Clubs found in breach of these rules can face sanctions ranging from fines and warnings to points deductions or further disciplinary measures, depending on the severity and context of the conduct.

Aduana FC now faces a decision on how to respond to the charge. The club has until the mid-week deadline to submit its explanation, defence or mitigating evidence.

Should the club fail to respond within the stipulated time frame, the GFA may proceed with a hearing and implementation of disciplinary sanctions in its absence.

The case serves as a reminder that social media conduct, whether by clubs, officials, or players is under close scrutiny.

In an era where online commentary spreads rapidly, the GFA’s disciplinary framework aims to ensure that public discourse around football remains respectful and does not harm the game’s standing or the safety of its participants.

Respect for match officials and institutional authority sits at the heart of any competitive sport. When clubs use official channels to voice frustration or criticism, there is a fine line between constructive feedback and comments that could undermine confidence in the competition.

