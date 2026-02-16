Court orders businessman to pay GH¢200,000 to woman after failing to marry her

A businessman has been ordered by the Accra Circuit Court to pay GH¢200,000 to a woman after failing to honour his promise to marry her. The court ruled that his broken commitment caused emotional distress, social embarrassment, and financial hardship, highlighting legal accountability in personal relationships in Ghana.

A businessman in his 60s has been ordered by the Accra Circuit Court to pay GH¢200,000 in damages to a woman after failing to honour a promise to marry her.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The case, which started as a suit for an ejectment order against the woman, ended with the court finding a breach of promise to marry and the imposition of a constructive trust over an East Legon property.

READ ALSO: GFA charges Aduana FC for inappropriate social media conduct

The woman brought the civil suit after her long-standing relationship with the businessman ended without marriage, despite his assurances. She told the court that she had invested years of her life, trust, and resources in the relationship, expecting it to culminate in marriage.

According to her testimony, she relied on his promise to plan her future, make personal sacrifices, and integrate her life with his.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Presiding over the matter, the judge, Justice Sedinam Kwadam ruled that the businessman must pay GH¢200,000 to the claimant, a sum meant to redress the emotional, social and financial consequences she suffered as a result of the broken engagement.

Breakdown of fine:

GHC50,000 in general damages

GHC150,000 in compensation

Under Ghanaian common-law principles, a “promise to marry” can be treated as a binding commitment in certain circumstances, and courts may award damages when such promises are breached and cause demonstrated loss or hardship.

Such actions are grounded in common-law concepts where a promise to marry, if made seriously and relied upon by the other party, may attract civil remedies.In his ruling, the judge emphasised that a promise of marriage is not merely a casual remark, but a mutual understanding that shapes life decisions, future planning and emotional well-being.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The claimant told the court that she had invested her time, emotions and resources in the relationship, believing that it would lead to marriage.

The ruling reiterates that, under certain conditions, courts in Ghana may award compensation where a serious promise to marry has been broken and significant reliance or harm can be shown.

It also highlights evolving legal interpretations of personal relationships and contractual expectations between adults.The court also ruled that since the businessman did not specifically request the return of the Toyota RAV4, the defendant would continue to use the vehicle.

Additionally, costs of GHC20,000 were awarded in her favour. The full reasoning of the case will be available on February 24.

Advertisement

Advertisement