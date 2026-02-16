Advertisement

NCA tightens call drop, data speed standards; sets new 1% cap on dropped calls

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:16 - 16 February 2026
Telcos Ghana
The National Communications Authority (NCA) tightens call drop and data speed standards, reducing allowable dropped calls to below 1% and setting new 1 Mbps data benchmarks for mobile operators across Ghana.
The National Communications Authority (NCA) has tightened quality standards for mobile network operators, reducing the maximum allowable call drop rate to below 1% and raising minimum data speed requirements in a sweeping amendment to its Quality of Service Key Performance Indicators.

In a statement dated 15 February 2026, the Authority announced that the revised standards take immediate effect and apply across all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies nationwide.

“The amended QoS KPIs introduce more stringent, measurable and enforceable performance thresholds for voice, data and messaging services across all Metropolitan, Municipal and District Assemblies,” the NCA stated.

Stricter Call Stability and Voice Quality Rules

Under the new framework, the maximum allowable Call Drop Rate has been cut from 3% to less than 1%, a move aimed at improving call stability for subscribers.

The Authority has also introduced a new Call Connection Success Rate requirement, mandating that more than 95% of attempted calls must successfully connect in over 90% of operational cells within any MMDA.

On voice clarity, the NCA has set a minimum average Mean Opinion Score of above 3.0 for 2G services to enhance perceived call quality.

Higher Data Speeds and Faster SMS Delivery

Internet data

For data users, the revised standard now requires 3G networks to deliver average download speeds exceeding 1 Mbps, replacing the previous session-based benchmark of 256 kbps.

Messaging services have also come under tighter scrutiny. Operators must now achieve a minimum SMS and MMS delivery success rate of 98%, while delivery time “must not exceed five (5) seconds”.

The NCA said the changes form part of its mandate to protect consumers and ensure high-quality telecommunications services.

“As the statutory regulator of the communications sector, the NCA is mandated to protect consumer interests and ensure the provision of reliable, efficient and high-quality telecommunications services,” it stated.

Expanded Coverage and Tougher Enforcement

NCA

Beyond service quality metrics, the Authority has introduced a mandatory obligation for mobile network operators to extend coverage to all constituent towns within every MMDA. Previously, operators were encouraged but not compelled to expand beyond district capitals.

The NCA signalled tougher oversight, indicating that it will intensify monitoring and performance assessments. Operators that fail to meet the revised thresholds “shall be subject to regulatory sanctions in accordance with their licence conditions and applicable laws”.

Consumers experiencing persistent poor service have been encouraged to lodge complaints through the appropriate channels as the Authority moves to enforce the new standards.

