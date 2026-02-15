Advertisement

Truck carrying Ghanaian traders hit in terrorist attack in Burkina Faso, government confirms

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 15:38 - 15 February 2026
The Ministry of the Interior has confirmed that a truck carrying Ghanaian tomato traders was caught in a terrorist attack in Titao, Burkina Faso. The Ghana Embassy is working with Burkinabe authorities to gather details and identify affected nationals.
The Ministry of the Interior and National Security has confirmed that a truck carrying Ghanaian tomato traders was caught up in a terrorist attack in Titao, northern Burkina Faso, on Saturday, 14 February 2026, leaving families anxious and officials working to verify the status of those involved.

In a press release issued on Sunday, 15 February 2026, signed by Muntaka Mohammed-Mubarak, MP, the Interior Minister described the information received from Burkina Faso as “disturbing”. 

The statement said:

The Government of Ghana has received disturbing information from Burkina Faso of a truck carrying Tomato Traders from Ghana which was caught in a Terrorist attack in Titao, Burkina Faso on Saturday 14 February 2026.

The government said the Ghana Embassy in Burkina Faso is working closely with Burkinabe officials to visit the scene of the attack, gather details, and identify any Ghanaian nationals who may have been affected.

The Ghana Embassy in Burkina Faso is liaising with the officials of Burkina Faso to visit the attack site for details and identification of Ghanaians caught in the attack.

The Ministry added that further details would be communicated to the public once more information is confirmed. Titao and surrounding areas in northern Burkina Faso have seen frequent attacks by armed groups in recent years as part of an ongoing Islamist insurgency that has destabilised large parts of the Sahel region.

Local sources report that jihadist groups have repeatedly targeted military camps and convoys on roads leading north and west of Ouagadougou, the capital. The rise in insecurity has affected trade and movement along major transport routes between Burkina Faso and neighbouring countries.

Ghanaian traders, particularly those involved in cross-border trade of perishables like tomatoes, often travel long distances to northern and western markets, making them vulnerable when violence flares.

Cross-border tomato traders often travel together in convoys to share costs and look out for one another. There is no confirmed information on casualties or injuries as of now. 

The government’s immediate priority, according to the Interior Ministry, is to confirm the identities and conditions of all those on board, and to coordinate any necessary assistance or support.

It emphasised that they would provide updates as verified information becomes available to ensure families and the public are informed.

