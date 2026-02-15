Advertisement

Haruna Iddrisu discharged after surviving Bolgatanga-Tumu road accident

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 08:41 - 15 February 2026
Ghana’s Education Minister Haruna Iddrisu has been discharged from hospital after sustaining injuries in a road accident on the Bolgatanga–Tumu highway. Officials say he is in stable condition and recovering at home following treatment at the 37 Military Hospital.
Ghana’s Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has been discharged from the 37 Military Hospital in Accra after receiving treatment for injuries sustained in a serious road traffic accident earlier this week, officials confirmed on Saturday, 14 February 2026.

According to reports from the Minister’s Press Secretary, Hashmin Mohammed, Mr Iddrisu was described as being in good spirits and on the mend, though he has been advised to take ample rest to support his recovery. 

The accident occurred in the early hours of Thursday, 12 February 2026, on the Bolgatanga–Tumu Road in northern Ghana as Minister Iddrisu was travelling with his convoy. Also involved was the Deputy Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Mohammed Adams Sukparu.

It was initially reported that both ministers and their teams were in stable condition after the crash.

Emergency responders, including staff from the Tumu Government Hospital, provided first-line care following the incident before the ministers were stabilised and later airlifted for further assessment and treatment.

The prompt and coordinated response from health professionals and local emergency services helped ensure there were no life-threatening injuries among the delegation.

The Education Minister’s office publicly thanked medical staff for their professionalism and members of the public for their concern and support during the recovery period.

The crash involving two high-profile government officials is part of a larger pattern of road safety issues in Ghana.

According to recent data, the country continues to record a high number of road accidents and related injuries nationwide, prompting public debate on the need for improved road infrastructure, driver education and emergency health responses, especially on major highways outside urban centres.

The Ministry of Education has not yet announced adjustments to his public schedule, but reports say normal duties are expected to resume once doctors give full clearance.

