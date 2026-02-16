Advertisement

President Mahama shares his salary with me every month - Bullgod alleges

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 10:13 - 16 February 2026
Bullgod
Bullgod sparks debate after alleging he receives a share of President Mahama’s salary and unveiling a new project to improve conditions in police holding cells.
Music executive Bullgod, an outspoken ally of John Dramani Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has claimed that he receives a portion of the President’s monthly salary.

During an appearance on Showbiz A–Z on Joy FM on 13 February 2026, Bullgod asserted that he benefits financially each time the President is paid at the end of the month.

He said;

I’m on a payroll with John Mahama. Since he started work, every month I go and collect something small from his salary. So when they pay him, he pays me as well.
He went on to explain that the arrangement was temporarily halted in April 2025 after President Mahama pledged to donate six months of his salary to the Ghana Medical Trust Fund, widely referred to as MahamaCares.

According to Bullgod, payments to him ceased during that period because the President’s earnings had been redirected to the charitable initiative.

He added;

For six months, his pay didn’t come. I think he dedicated six months of his pay to Mahama Care, so it made me feel some way small at the time, but we will resume.
However, he declined to reveal the precise amount he allegedly receives each month.

In a separate development, Bullgod has unveiled a new social intervention project focused on improving conditions within police holding cells. The initiative, titled Bright Walls, Better Minds, aims to transform detention spaces into more humane and psychologically supportive environments through the use of murals, colour and artistic expression.

The accompanying video provides further details.

@joy99.7fm President Mahama shares his salary with him and is his guy, according to Bullgod. One of the lighter moments from his interview on #ShowbizAtoZ. #fypシ゚viral🖤tiktok #ghanatiktok🇬🇭 ♬ original sound - JoyFMOfficial
Advertisement
Advertisement
