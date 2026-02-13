Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)
This week in Ghana’s entertainment landscape was packed with legal drama, industry insight, international recognition, and celebrity milestones.
From allegations involving international law enforcement to concerns about the sustainability of the music industry, here’s what grabbed headlines between 9 and 13 February.
1. Abu Trica sues EOCO, Interior Ministry, FBI and NACOC over arrest and violation of rights
Social media personality Frederick Kumi, popularly known as Abu Trica , has filed a lawsuit against multiple government and law enforcement bodies, including the Ministry of the Interior, the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Narcotics Control Commission (NACOC) and even the United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).
The legal action challenges the circumstances of his arrest and ongoing detention related to alleged fraud charges, claiming breaches of his fundamental rights. Court documents reveal he has been in custody since 11 December 2025 after a joint operation involving Ghanaian and US authorities.
2. Rex Omar Highlights Struggles of Ghanaian Musicians
Veteran musician and GHAMRO Board Chairman Rex Omar has drawn attention to the harsh economic realities facing Ghana’s music industry. He asserts that a vast majority of Ghanaian artists are not earning from their craft due to systemic weaknesses. He said in a televised interview;
Ghana is not ready to support music, even today… 97 per cent of Ghanaian musicians are not making money
3. Dentaa Offers Guide to Grammy Recording Academy Membership
Media personality Dentaa Show has released a detailed step-by-step visual guide aimed at helping African music professionals apply for membership in the prestigious Recording Academy, which oversees the Grammy Awards. The explainer highlights key requirements such as securing professional endorsements and crafting a comprehensive professional profile by the deadline of 1 March 2026.
4. Earliest Possible Release Date for Agradaa Announced
Legal counsel Richard Asare Baffour has revealed that controversial televangelist Nana Agradaa could be released from prison as soon as 3 March 2026. This follows a High Court decision to reduce her custodial sentence under Ghana’s remission policy. Baffour explained that good behaviour and the remission scheme make early release possible after serving two-thirds of the revised sentence.
5. IShowSpeed Celebrates Ghanaian Citizenship
Global streamer IShowSpeed has stirred excitement online after confirming that he now holds dual United States–Ghanaian citizenship. During a livestream, he reacted to seeing himself listed as Ghanaian online and expressed pride in his new status, celebrating the opportunities and travel benefits that accompany his Ghanaian passport.
He just found out that he had been granted a Ghanaian passport following his Africa tour and couldn’t believe it.
He had to googled himself to see reports of his dual citizenship😅.
