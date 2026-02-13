Advertisement

CAF considers expanding Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 15:56 - 13 February 2026
AFCON TROPHY
AFCON Trophy
Advertisement

CAF is exploring plans to increase the number of participating teams at future Africa Cup of Nations tournaments from the current format to a larger field.

Advertisement

The proposal was disclosed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe during a press briefing in Tanzania, where he confirmed discussions were ongoing but did not provide a timeline for implementation.

The competition has featured 24 teams in its most recent editions after expanding from the previous 16-team structure. Under the existing format, teams are placed into six groups, though details on how additional nations would be accommodated in a revised structure were not outlined.

MUST READ: Is Valentine’s Day antichrist? History, Faith and Perspective

CAF currently has 54 member associations, meaning a 28-team tournament would involve more than half of its affiliates. Alongside expansion discussions, Motsepe reiterated that the Africa Cup of Nations would transition to a four-year cycle after 2028, a move that has generated debate across the football community.

Advertisement

The CAF president also dismissed speculation suggesting that the 2027 tournament would be relocated from its designated co-hosts — Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda — amid concerns over infrastructure readiness.

Motsepe said,

READ ALSO: Black Stars defender Mohammed Salisu to miss 2026 FIFA World Cup

CAF and African football will be enormously successful this year and the years ahead. We believe that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will deliver a good tournament next year

In addition, Motsepe addressed disciplinary concerns following controversial scenes during the 2025 final, which involved the Senegal national team and the Morocco national team. He confirmed that CAF intends to strengthen its statutes and disciplinary codes to address future misconduct more effectively.

Advertisement

Motsepe told reporters,

READ MORE: Ukrainian Winter Olympics racer banned from competition over helmet controversy

I am deeply disappointed by the unacceptable events that unfolded during the final. We will amend the CAF statutes and the disciplinary code to ensure that our judicial bodies have the authority to impose punishments that reflect the severity of such conduct.

Our goal is to protect the integrity, reputation, and global standing of African football.

Both Senegal and Morocco were fined following the incidents that disrupted the final in Rabat, prompting renewed calls for stricter disciplinary measures across African football competitions.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
The Truth About Vaginal Farts: Why They Happen
Lifestyle
14.02.2026
The Truth About Vaginal Farts: Why They Happen
‘Some Ghanaian men don't use condoms because the sizes are too small for them’ - AIDS Commission
News
13.02.2026
‘Some Ghanaian men don't use condoms because the sizes are too small for them’ - AIDS Commission
GPL Super Clash Preview: Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak - News, Form Guide, H2H & Prediction
Sports
13.02.2026
GPL Super Clash Preview: Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak - News, Form Guide, H2H & Prediction
James Milner matches Barry’s 653 game appearance record in Premier League
Sports
13.02.2026
James Milner matches Barry’s 653 game appearance record in Premier League
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)
Entertainment
13.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)
AFCON TROPHY
Sports
13.02.2026
CAF considers expanding Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams