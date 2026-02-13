CAF considers expanding Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams

CAF is exploring plans to increase the number of participating teams at future Africa Cup of Nations tournaments from the current format to a larger field.

The proposal was disclosed by CAF President Patrice Motsepe during a press briefing in Tanzania, where he confirmed discussions were ongoing but did not provide a timeline for implementation.

The competition has featured 24 teams in its most recent editions after expanding from the previous 16-team structure. Under the existing format, teams are placed into six groups, though details on how additional nations would be accommodated in a revised structure were not outlined.

CAF currently has 54 member associations, meaning a 28-team tournament would involve more than half of its affiliates. Alongside expansion discussions, Motsepe reiterated that the Africa Cup of Nations would transition to a four-year cycle after 2028, a move that has generated debate across the football community.

The CAF president also dismissed speculation suggesting that the 2027 tournament would be relocated from its designated co-hosts — Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda — amid concerns over infrastructure readiness.

Motsepe said,

CAF and African football will be enormously successful this year and the years ahead. We believe that Kenya, Tanzania, and Uganda will deliver a good tournament next year

In addition, Motsepe addressed disciplinary concerns following controversial scenes during the 2025 final, which involved the Senegal national team and the Morocco national team. He confirmed that CAF intends to strengthen its statutes and disciplinary codes to address future misconduct more effectively.

Motsepe told reporters,

I am deeply disappointed by the unacceptable events that unfolded during the final. We will amend the CAF statutes and the disciplinary code to ensure that our judicial bodies have the authority to impose punishments that reflect the severity of such conduct.

Our goal is to protect the integrity, reputation, and global standing of African football.

Both Senegal and Morocco were fined following the incidents that disrupted the final in Rabat, prompting renewed calls for stricter disciplinary measures across African football competitions.

