‘Paper growth, no real impact' - Afenyo-Markin slams Mahama gov’t record
Minority Leader and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cast doubt on the tangible impact of President John Mahama’s government after one (1) year in office, arguing that headline economic figures have not translated into meaningful relief for ordinary Ghanaians.
Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, February 16, 2026, the lawmaker challenged the government’s record in 2025, particularly on its handling of contractors and key sectors such as cocoa.
“Last year, 2025, what did the government do? Did it pay contractors who had worked and borrowed from banks? If the economy is stagnating and we continue to talk about paper growth, I am interested in the cocoa farmer and the real impact on citizens,” he said.
Afenyo-Markin repeated his concern about what he described as a disconnect between macroeconomic data and the lived realities of citizens.
According to him, statistical improvements mean little if they do not ease financial pressure on households and businesses. He maintained that he would readily commend the government if economic gains were visible in people’s daily lives.
“I am not here to talk about numbers that have no effect. If the numbers have made a positive impact, I will acknowledge and applaud them. But so far, one year in office, the government has not made any real impact,” he added.
His remarks add to the growing political debate over the performance of the Mahama administration in its first twelve (12) months, with the Minority insisting that ordinary Ghanaians are yet to feel significant economic relief.
