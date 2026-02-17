‘Paper growth, no real impact' - Afenyo-Markin slams Mahama gov’t record

Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin says President John Mahama’s government has made “no real impact” after one year in office, questioning contractor payments, cocoa sector support and the true effect of economic growth on ordinary Ghanaians.

Minority Leader and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cast doubt on the tangible impact of President John Mahama’s government after one (1) year in office, arguing that headline economic figures have not translated into meaningful relief for ordinary Ghanaians.

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, February 16, 2026, the lawmaker challenged the government’s record in 2025, particularly on its handling of contractors and key sectors such as cocoa.

“Last year, 2025, what did the government do? Did it pay contractors who had worked and borrowed from banks? If the economy is stagnating and we continue to talk about paper growth, I am interested in the cocoa farmer and the real impact on citizens,” he said.

Minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Afenyo-Markin repeated his concern about what he described as a disconnect between macroeconomic data and the lived realities of citizens.

According to him, statistical improvements mean little if they do not ease financial pressure on households and businesses. He maintained that he would readily commend the government if economic gains were visible in people’s daily lives.

President John Mahama

“I am not here to talk about numbers that have no effect. If the numbers have made a positive impact, I will acknowledge and applaud them. But so far, one year in office, the government has not made any real impact,” he added.