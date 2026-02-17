Advertisement

‘Paper growth, no real impact' - Afenyo-Markin slams Mahama gov’t record

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:13 - 17 February 2026
President John Mahama and Alexander Afenyo-Markin
Minority Leader Alexander Afenyo-Markin says President John Mahama’s government has made “no real impact” after one year in office, questioning contractor payments, cocoa sector support and the true effect of economic growth on ordinary Ghanaians.
Advertisement

Minority Leader and Effutu MP, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has cast doubt on the tangible impact of President John Mahama’s government after one (1) year in office, arguing that headline economic figures have not translated into meaningful relief for ordinary Ghanaians.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview on Channel One TV on Monday, February 16, 2026, the lawmaker challenged the government’s record in 2025, particularly on its handling of contractors and key sectors such as cocoa.

“Last year, 2025, what did the government do? Did it pay contractors who had worked and borrowed from banks? If the economy is stagnating and we continue to talk about paper growth, I am interested in the cocoa farmer and the real impact on citizens,” he said.

ALSO READ: ‘Ken gave me $5m without signing any agreement’ – Afenyo-Markin

Minority leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin
Advertisement

Afenyo-Markin repeated his concern about what he described as a disconnect between macroeconomic data and the lived realities of citizens.

“If the economy is stagnating and we continue to talk about paper growth, I am interested in the cocoa farmer and the real impact on citizens,” he said.

According to him, statistical improvements mean little if they do not ease financial pressure on households and businesses. He maintained that he would readily commend the government if economic gains were visible in people’s daily lives.

ALSO READ: 2025/26 Police, Fire, Prisons, Immigration Recruitment: How to Smoothly Pass Your Aptitude Test

President John Mahama
Advertisement

“I am not here to talk about numbers that have no effect. If the numbers have made a positive impact, I will acknowledge and applaud them. But so far, one year in office, the government has not made any real impact,” he added.

His remarks add to the growing political debate over the performance of the Mahama administration in its first twelve (12) months, with the Minority insisting that ordinary Ghanaians are yet to feel significant economic relief.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
GFA maintains strong backing for Thomas Partey despite ongoing rape charges
Sports
17.02.2026
GFA maintains strong backing for Thomas Partey despite ongoing rape charges
GES interdicts Assistant Matron at Wovenu SHS over alleged theft of food items
News
17.02.2026
GES interdicts Assistant Matron at Wovenu SHS over alleged theft of food items
7 Things Ghana Is Famous For Besides Shea Butter, Kente and Fugu
Entertainment
17.02.2026
7 Things Ghana Is Famous For Besides Shea Butter, Kente and Fugu
Use pillow for support [www.maayish.sa]
Lifestyle
17.02.2026
Can’t Sleep During Pregnancy? 7 Simple Ways to Help You Rest
FDA cautions public against use of cement to preserve beans as viral video emerges
News
17.02.2026
FDA cautions public against use of cement to preserve beans as viral video emerges
One dead, 5 guns seized as Police clash with suspected armed robbers in Bono Region
News
17.02.2026
One dead, 5 guns seized as Police clash with suspected armed robbers in Bono Region