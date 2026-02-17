Advertisement

‘Ken gave me $5m without signing any agreement’ – Afenyo-Markin

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 09:44 - 17 February 2026
Afenyo-Markin
Alexander Afenyo-Markin reveals Kennedy Agyapong gave him $5 million without a signed agreement, details their longstanding relationship and addresses NPP primary voting controversy in Effutu.
The Minority Leader in Parliament and Member of Parliament for Effutu, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has opened up about his personal and financial relationship with former Assin Central MP, Kennedy Agyapong, revealing that the businessman-turned-politician once gave him $5 million without signing any formal agreement.

Speaking on Channel One TV on Monday, 16 February 2026, Afenyo-Markin recounted how Kennedy Agyapong supported him at a critical moment in his business journey, describing the gesture as a risk taken in good faith.

Ken Agyapong
Ken Agyapong

He said:

When my business ran down, Kennedy gave me $5 million; we didn’t sign any agreement. He took a risk on me by giving me that money. We’re more than a family; there’s a history to it. It’s not right to cut the relationship. It’s a relationship we have. If he won in Winneba, and so what? People should stop it, we have moved past that.

His comments come in the wake of discussions surrounding voting patterns in the New Patriotic Party presidential primary, where Kennedy Agyapong polled 644 votes in the Effutu constituency, compared to Dr Mahamudu Bawumia’s 79 votes.

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

Addressing the public attention generated by the results, Afenyo-Markin downplayed suggestions of political friction, insisting that his relationship with Kennedy Agyapong transcends internal party contests.

He further disclosed that he is currently undertaking a major community project in honour of the former Assin Central MP.

“I’m constructing an ICT facility, which, being named after him, was conceived five years ago; it’s a big project,” he added.

The Minority Leader’s remarks underscore what he describes as a deep-rooted bond built over years of collaboration, financial trust and shared community development efforts, amid ongoing commentary about internal dynamics within the NPP.

