'I want to win AFCON title' - GFA boss Kurt E.S Okraku declares

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has reiterated his unwavering ambition to lead the Black Stars to victory at the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

Since assuming office in 2019, Okraku has overseen a challenging period for the senior national team in continental competitions. Ghana exited at the group stage of the 2021 AFCON in Cameroon and again at the 2023 edition hosted in Ivory Coast.

The four-time African champions also endured a disappointing qualifying campaign for the most recent tournament in Morocco, failing to secure a single win and missing out on qualification.

Ghana, one of Africa’s most decorated football nations, last lifted the AFCON trophy in 1982. Since then, the Black Stars have reached the finals on three occasions, in 1992, 2010 and 2015, but finished runners-up each time.

Despite the recent setbacks, Okraku remains resolute. Speaking to Asaase Radio, he stressed that clinching the continental title remains firmly at the top of his agenda.

I want to win the Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON), and that is the fact. Only God knows the number of times we have tried, and we have not been able to win the AFCON title.

Basically, I want to win every tournament for Ghana, and I want to place Ghana on the medal podium on any given occasion.

We have not won with the Black Stars, but for the U-20, they won the AFCON, and the Black Queens won bronze at the WAFCON, and they are back again to compete at the WAFCON next month.

He added,

The Black Starlets, after a number of years, are back at the AFCON, and the Black Princesses just qualified for the last round of the U-20 Women's World Cup qualifiers, and hopefully they will be at the World Cup. They have been there two times under my leadership