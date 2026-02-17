U.S. Embassy in Accra opens over 1,000 visa interview slots for travelers

The U.S. Embassy in Accra has announced over 1,000 available non-immigrant visa appointments, including B1/B2 tourist and business visas. Applicants are encouraged to book now or reschedule earlier appointments as slots open up for the coming week.

The United States Embassy in Accra has announced that more than 1,000 interview appointments for non‑immigrant visas, that is the B1/B2 visitor visas for business and tourism, are currently available, offering an opportunity for Ghanaians planning to travel to the United States.

In a notice shared on social media X, the embassy said it had “Non‑Immigrant Visa Appointments available now,” adding that there are over 1,000 B1/B2 visa appointment slots available in the next week and encouraging prospective travellers to book interviews without delay.

“If you’ve been planning to apply for a U.S. visa, this is a great time to schedule your interview,” the embassy said, urging applicants to either book a new appointment or move up one scheduled for later in the year.

In case you hadn't heard the news, Embassy Accra has Non-Immigrant Visa Appointments available now!



There are more than 1,000 B1/B2 visa appointment slots available in the next week – one of those could be yours.



If you've been planning to apply for a U.S. visa, this is a…

The 2026 FIFA World Cup, which will be co‑hosted by the United States, Canada and Mexico, has significantly increased travel planning among Ghanaian football fans and other visitors, prompting the embassy to add appointment capacity and process applications more efficiently.

Earlier announcements from the U.S. mission noted that thousands of additional non‑immigrant visa appointment slots have been released to help meet demand from travellers heading to the United States for tourism, business or other short‑term purposes.

The embassy’s expanded appointments apply to all standard non‑immigrant visa categories, including B1 business and B2 tourist visas and are not limited to World Cup visitors alone.

In recent years, Ghanaian applications for U.S. visas have grown substantially, sometimes outstripping the number of available interview slots and creating long waits for appointments.

In 2024, reports noted that visa applications from Ghana had tripled compared with previous years, placing pressure on scheduling systems and prompting previous upgrades to the visa appointment platform.

Despite these challenges, the embassy’s latest release of appointments offers timely relief for many applicants who had struggled to find early interview dates.

The U.S. Embassy in Accra has reiterated that applicants should book their appointments through the official visa website and prepare fully for their interviews, bringing all required documentation and evidence of their purpose of travel.

The embassy’s visa page provides details on how to apply and schedule interviews for non‑immigrant visas, including B1/B2 categories.

