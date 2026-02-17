Ernestina Fosuh reacts to alleged injunction by Abusuapanin to halt Lumba’s second funeral

Ernestina Fosuh, widely known as Akosua Brepomaa, has described as “false” reports that the planned March celebration of life for her late brother, highlife icon Daddy Lumba, has been cancelled, confirming that preparations are ongoing.

Daddy Lumba’s elder sister, Ernestina Fosuh, widely known as Akosua Brepomaa, has publicly addressed reports suggesting that a planned celebration of life in honour of her late brother had been called off.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The renowned Ghanaian highlife icon, born Charles Kwadwo Fosuh, died on 26 July 2025 at the age of 60 after a short illness at his residence in East Legon, Accra. He was reportedly rushed to The Bank Hospital in Cantonments, where he was pronounced dead.

His passing triggered significant tensions within the family. Disagreements reportedly arose between his two surviving wives, Akosua Serwaa and Odo Broni, as well as his sister, Ernestina Fosuh, and the family head, Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu.

The dispute intensified over arrangements for a memorial event scheduled for 13 December. Ernestina Fosuh opposed the date set by the family head and sought a court injunction at the Accra High Court to prevent it from going ahead. On 12 December, the court initially upheld the injunction. However, the decision was later reversed after the applicants failed to satisfy additional conditions imposed by the presiding judge.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A new development emerged on 26 January 2026, when former hiplife musician turned evangelist, Papa Shee, announced that the singer’s immediate family was organising a separate funeral event in his memory. He explained that it would be framed as “a celebration of life” and would take place from 28 to 29 March.

An Accra High Court has granted the family of late Highlife legend Daddy Lumba permission to file for an injunction to stop a planned “second funeral” in his honour.



The application, led by the family’s Abusuapanin, Kofi Owusu, seeks to restrain Evangelist Papa Shee, Akosua… pic.twitter.com/tHz8x0NPu5 — The Ghana Insider (@TheGhanaInsider) February 13, 2026

Subsequently, on 13 February, reports surfaced alleging that Abusuapanin Kofi Owusu was making efforts to prevent the March event from proceeding. According to those claims, the Accra High Court had granted him permission to apply for an injunction to halt the programme.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Responding to the speculation, Ernestina Fosuh issued a statement on 16 February firmly rejecting assertions that the event had been cancelled. She described the claims as “false” and maintained that the celebration would proceed as scheduled in March.

She also addressed circulating allegations that she had viewed her brother’s body prior to burial. Fosuh clarified that after her brother’s death, she had attempted to see his remains at Transitions Funeral Home but had been denied access.

READ MORE: Prophet Opambour reacts to viral videos involving Ghanaian women and alleged Russian man

Currently residing in Germany, she further disclosed that she had granted full power of attorney to Papa Shee, authorising him to oversee the organisation of the event on behalf of herself and the family.

Advertisement