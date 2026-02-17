Advertisement

U.S. deploys 100 troops to Nigeria amid escalating terrorist threats

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 12:27 - 17 February 2026
U.S. deploys 100 troops to Nigeria amid escalating terrorist threats. CHRISTOF STACHE/AFP/Getty Images
The U.S. deploys 100 troops to Nigeria for a non-combat training mission to support Nigerian forces in countering Islamic militants. Nigerian military retains full operational control, with U.S. personnel providing technical and training support.
About 100 U.S. troops, along with equipment, have arrived in Nigeria to assist in training the country's soldiers as the government continues its fight against Islamic militants and other armed groups, the Nigerian military announced on Monday. The deployment followed a formal request from the Nigerian government for training, technical support, and intelligence-sharing.

Maj. Gen. Samaila Uba, spokesman for Nigeria's Defence Headquarters, confirmed the deployment and outlined its objectives in statements to international media.

"At the invitation of the Government of Nigeria and in continuation of our longstanding security cooperation and military-to-military partnership with the United States, Nigeria will host a contingent of United States technical and training personnel," Uba said.

[FILE: February 2018]Image: James Sheehan/U.S. Army/REUTERS
"We are getting US troops to assist in training and technical support," he told AFP.

On the question of a combat role, Uba was unequivocal. "These personnel do not serve in a combat capacity and will not assume a direct operational role," he told Reuters. "Nigerian forces retain full command authority, make all operational decisions and will lead all missions on Nigerian sovereign territory."

Uba also described the broader mission objectives. He said the deployment aims to help Nigerian troops "effectively identify and neutralize extremist terrorist groups seeking to destabilize the nation."

"The collaboration will provide access to specialized technical capabilities aimed at strengthening Nigeria's ability to deter terrorist threats and enhance the protection of vulnerable communities across the country," he added.

"The armed forces of Nigeria remain fully committed to degrading and defeating terrorist organisations that threaten the country's sovereignty, national security, and the safety of its citizens," Uba said in comments carried by Nigeria's Premium Times.

A spokesperson for U.S. Africa Command confirmed that the forces are there to support Nigerian-led counter-terror operations but did not specify the units or locations of the deployed troops.

Terrorism
The deployment follows a period of tension between the U.S. and Nigeria, which flared when former President Donald Trump claimed the country was failing to protect Christians from an alleged genocide. The Nigerian government rejected the claim, and analysts noted that the situation is far more complex, with attacks often targeting individuals regardless of faith.

Reuters reported last week that the U.S. plans to send a total of 200 troops to Nigeria. The move comes amid continued violence in the country: last weekend, gunmen on motorcycles attacked three villages in northern Nigeria, killing at least 46 people and abducting many others.

