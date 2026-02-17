Wendy Shay reacts to viral videos of Ghanaian ladies and Russian man: ‘Let’s help them heal’

Wendy Shay has appealed to Ghanaians to show understanding rather than condemnation after a viral video involving a Russian national and Ghanaian women sparked intense debate online, stressing that “they are human beings too.”

While performing on 16 February 2026, the singer paused her set to address the controversy, which has fuelled heated exchanges across social media platforms. She made it clear that although she did not support the actions captured in the footage, she believed the reaction towards the women had been excessively harsh.

She told the audience;

I am sure many of us have seen the videos circulating online involving a Russian man and some Ghanaian women. I am not defending what happened, but there is something important we must consider

According to the artiste, the episode highlights long-standing narratives embedded in African societies over generations. She argued that many people had been subconsciously conditioned from childhood to regard white foreigners as superior.

She stated;

What happened stems from the ideas passed down by our parents and grandparents. We were made to feel as though white people or foreigners are somehow more important or more human than we are as black people. What occurred could have involved anyone,

The musician appealed for restraint, asking the public to reduce the level of criticism directed at the women. “Please, let us ease the judgement. They are human beings too,” she said, adding that the focus should shift towards holding the man accountable rather than shaming the women.

She suggested that the incident may have been orchestrated to reinforce damaging stereotypes about African women. She remarked;

It appears his intention was to push the narrative that African women are cheap, but that is simply not true,

Concluding her address, Wendy Shay encouraged Ghanaians to show solidarity and emotional support. “These attitudes are rooted in what we were taught growing up. Instead of tearing them down, we should unite and help these women to heal,” she urged.

