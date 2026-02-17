Advertisement

Mayweather to face off Tyson in historic exhibition match in DR Congo

Nii Ayitey Brown
Nii Ayitey Brown 12:05 - 17 February 2026
Boxing legends Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson are set to face off in a historic exhibition bout in Kinshasa, DR Congo, on April 25, 2026, reviving the spirit of the “Rumble in the Jungle” and captivating fans worldwide.
In a development that has stirred both excitement and curiosity across the boxing world, two of the sport’s most legendary figures: Floyd Mayweather Jr. and Mike Tyson are set to meet in an exhibition bout on April 25, 2026, in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

The matchup, which has been loosely discussed since September 2025, was initially shrouded in uncertainty, with few details confirmed at the time.

Recent reports now firmly place the cancelled rumors into reality, specifying Kinshasa as the venue and April 25th as the date.

The location carries history in the boxing world: the same city hosted the iconic “Rumble in the Jungle” in 1974, when Muhammad Ali famously defeated George Foreman in one of the sport’s greatest upsets.

This event will be an exhibition bout, one meant to celebrate the sport and bring two iconic figures into the ring without affecting their official records.

Tyson, now 59, and Mayweather, 48, are both well past their competitive primes, but their names alone have guaranteed worldwide attention.

Tyson last competed in November 2024, losing by unanimous decision to Jake Paul in an exhibition that drew global viewership, while Mayweather’s most recent ring appearance was in August 2024 against John Gotti III.

For the Democratic Republic of Congo, hosting such an event could be transformative, drawing international media attention and spotlighting Kinshasa’s place in boxing history.

Fans express anticipation at the chance to see all‑time greats share a ring. More details are expected concerning fight rules, exact fight format, round lengths, and broadcasting arrangements.

