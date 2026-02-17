GFA maintains strong backing for Thomas Partey despite ongoing rape charges

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President Kurt Okraku has reaffirmed the association’s continued support for Thomas Partey amid his ongoing legal proceedings.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Partey faces additional rape charges, bringing the total allegations to offences involving four women.

He has denied all charges through his lawyer and is scheduled to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 March, with his trial set for 2 November.

Okraku stated in an interview with Asaase Radio,

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thomas Partey is our deputy captain and a key member of the Black Stars. The GFA will never sleep over any situation with a player like Partey. We’re in constant contact with Partey, and he’s in a good frame of mind despite what we read online. He has a strong mindset, and he’s preparing to represent Ghana at the World Cup

Okraku emphasised the association’s unwavering support for the 32-year-old midfielder.

He added,

Thomas Partey knows our position. We stand shoulder to shoulder with him during these challenging times. I’m very positive that despite all the happenings, Partey will show up for the World Cup

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ MORE: Top 10 Greatest FIFA World Cups of All Time

The alleged incidents reportedly occurred between 2020 and 2022 and were investigated by the Metropolitan Police following a complaint in February 2022. Partey was granted conditional bail after previously pleading not guilty to earlier charges.

After leaving Arsenal at the end of his contract last year, the Ghana international joined Villarreal in Spain on a one-year deal, continuing his professional career.