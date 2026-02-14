The Truth About Vaginal Farts: Why They Happen
It can feel embarrassing. It can happen unexpectedly. And because people rarely talk about it openly, many women are left wondering whether something is wrong.
Vaginal “farts” — medically referred to as vaginal flatulence or queefing are completely normal in most cases. Despite the name, they are very different from digestive gas. Here’s what they actually are, why they happen and when (rarely) to seek medical advice.
What Are Vaginal Farts?
A vaginal fart is simply trapped air being released from the vagina. Unlike intestinal wind, it has nothing to do with digestion and does not involve the bowel. It is just air that entered the vaginal canal and then escaped, sometimes making a sound as it does so.
Importantly, vaginal flatulence:
Does not usually have an odour
Is not caused by bacteria or poor hygiene
Is not a sign of infection in most cases
It is a mechanical release of air — nothing more.
Why Do They Happen?
The vagina is a flexible, muscular canal. Certain movements can allow air to enter and then become temporarily trapped. When pressure changes, the air is pushed out. Here are the most common reasons.
1. Sexual Activity
Sex is one of the most frequent causes. During penetrative intercourse or the use of sex toys, air can be pushed into the vagina. Changes in position or movement can then release that air. It can happen to anyone, regardless of experience, body type or fitness level.
2. Exercise and Movement
Activities that involve stretching, squatting, bending or inversions — such as yoga, Pilates, gymnastics or even certain gym workouts can allow air to enter the vaginal canal. For example, poses where the hips are elevated or legs are widely spread may create pressure changes that draw in air.
3. Pelvic Floor Relaxation
The pelvic floor muscles support the bladder, uterus and bowel. If these muscles are relaxed whether naturally, after childbirth or due to ageing — air may enter more easily. This does not automatically mean something is wrong. However, strengthening exercises such as pelvic floor (Kegel) exercises can sometimes reduce how often it happens.
4. After Childbirth
Some women notice vaginal flatulence more frequently after giving birth, especially after vaginal delivery. This is usually due to temporary changes in muscle tone.In most cases, pelvic floor recovery improves the situation over time.
When Is It Not Normal?
While vaginal farts are usually harmless, there is one rare but serious condition to be aware of that is a vaginal fistula. A fistula is an abnormal connection between the vagina and another organ, such as the rectum. If this occurs, gas from the bowel can pass through the vagina.
Warning signs of a fistula may include:
Persistent foul-smelling discharge
Passing stool through the vagina
Ongoing infections
Pain
If any of these symptoms are present, it is important to seek medical advice promptly. However, it is crucial to stress that ordinary vaginal flatulence — without other symptoms — is normal and not linked to disease.
Can You Prevent It?
Because vaginal farts are related to movement and pressure, they are not always preventable. However, some women find the following helpful:
Practising pelvic floor exercises
Being mindful of certain exercise positions
Changing sexual positions if it happens frequently
Most importantly, reducing embarrassment around it can make a significant difference emotionally.
Breaking the Silence
Many women feel ashamed when it happens, especially during intimacy. But vaginal flatulence is a common bodily function. It is not dirty, unhealthy or a reflection of hygiene.The human body makes sounds. Muscles move. Air shifts.
Understanding what is normal removes unnecessary fear. If you ever experience pain, unusual discharge or other concerning symptoms, consult a healthcare professional. Otherwise, know this: in most cases, vaginal farts are simply a natural part of how the body works. And there is absolutely nothing shameful about that.
