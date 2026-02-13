7 interesting ways you can spend your valentines day as a single person

Single on Valentine’s Day? Discover meaningful, fun, and practical ways Ghanaians can enjoy the day through self-care, friends, hobbies, and community.

Valentine’s Day is often portrayed as a holiday reserved for couples, full of candlelit dinners, flowers, and romantic gestures. But if you’re single, February 14 doesn’t have to feel like a day of loneliness or exclusion.

In fact, it can be one of the most meaningful days of the year if you embrace it as a celebration of all forms of love, from self-love to friendship, creativity, and generosity.Let’s explore how single people can make Valentine’s Day special in ways that feel joyful, empowering, and entirely their own.

1. Make time for rest

Valentine’s Day is a perfect opportunity to slow down and recharge. Ghana’s bustling cities can be loud and busy, and taking a quiet day for yourself can feel like a luxury. Sleep in, read a book, or simply enjoy the calm of your home. Consider a lazy morning with a cup of cocoa or herbal tea while listening to your favorite playlist.

Rest isn’t just about physical relaxation, it’s also a chance to reflect on your goals, aspirations, and the love you already have in your life, whether it’s friendships, family, or your own sense of self-worth. Treat yourself to a day where no one else’s schedule matters but yours.

2. Engage in meaningful hobbies

Valentine’s Day can be an ideal moment to immerse yourself in activities that make you feel fulfilled. If you enjoy painting, try a new style or experiment with colors. Cooking, baking, or even crafting traditional items like beads or kente-inspired accessories can bring creativity and satisfaction to your day.

For music lovers, spending hours playing an instrument, singing along to Afrobeats, highlife, or gospel tunes, or even exploring new genres can lift your spirits. Hobbies allow you to channel energy into something productive and joyful, a way of celebrating yourself and your passions.

3. Learn something new

Valentine’s Day can also be a day of growth. Learning a new skill or exploring a topic you’ve been curious about brings a sense of accomplishment and adventure. It could be cooking a new Ghanaian dish, trying a short course in photography, learning a language, or even exploring online tutorials on personal finance or digital skills.

The act of learning reminds you that love isn’t only about relationships with others, it’s also about investing in yourself and your future. By the end of the day, you might have mastered something new, enriching your life and adding a sense of pride and self-confidence.

4. Visit family and friends

Valentine’s Day is not just for couples, it’s also a day to honor bonds that sustain you. Spending time with family or close friends can turn the day into a celebration of community and connection.

You might visit parents, grandparents, or siblings for a meal, or stop by a friend’s home to catch up over tea, fruits, or traditional dishes like jollof rice, waakye, or banku. Even a short visit filled with laughter, stories, and shared memories can make the day feel warm and meaningful.

5. Attend parties

For those who enjoy socializing, attending a Valentine-themed party or singles event is a fun way to embrace the energy of the day. Cities like Accra and Kumasi often host events, from casual meetups at cafés and rooftop lounges to themed nightlife events, where singles can mingle, dance, and enjoy music.

These parties are not just about seeking romance; they are about celebrating life, friendships, and the joy of shared experiences. You might dance to Afrobeats or highlife, try a new cocktail, or just enjoy the vibrant energy around you.

6. Volunteer to spread kindness

Valentine’s Day can be a day of giving, not just receiving. Volunteering your time to help others can be deeply rewarding. You could spend the day at a local orphanage, senior center, or Zoo, or organize small acts of kindness like giving food or gifts to neighbors in need.

Spreading kindness creates a ripple effect, it connects you with your community, reinforces your sense of purpose, and reminds you that love extends far beyond romantic relationships. This day can become a celebration of compassion and humanity.

7. Checklist your bucket list

Finally, Valentine’s Day can be a moment to pursue personal goals and dreams. Review your bucket list and choose an activity you can achieve today. It could be trying a new restaurant, hiking a nearby trail like Aburi Botanical Gardens, starting a creative project, or even planning a trip to explore Ghana’s Volta Region.

Checking something off your list brings a sense of accomplishment and joy. It’s a way of celebrating life, independence, and the love you have for yourself by creating experiences that fulfill your personal passions.Being single on Valentine’s Day is not a limitation, it’s an opportunity.