Exciting Places to Go With Your Besties On Vals Day

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 12:39 - 13 February 2026
Who says Valentine’s Day is reserved for couples? Love isn’t limited to romance, and sometimes the most consistent, drama-free and loyal relationship in your life is with your best friend. If anyone deserves a day out filled with laughter, memories and cute photos, it’s your bestie.

This Valentine’s Day, swap the pressure of candlelit dinners for something just as special but twice as fun. Here are beautiful places to go with your bestie on Valentine’s Day.

1. A Cute Café for Brunch and Conversations

There’s something magical about dressing up, ordering waffles or pancakes and talking for hours. A cosy café gives you the perfect setting for deep conversations, life updates and harmless gossip.

Take pictures, exchange small gifts and toast to surviving life together. It’s giving soft life. It’s giving main character energy.

2. The Beach for Sunset Therapy

If you’re in a coastal city, nothing beats a beach day. Walk barefoot in the sand, talk about your future plans and let the waves drown out your worries.

Stay till sunset. There’s something healing about watching the sky turn pink and orange with someone who knows your whole story.

3. A Spa Day for Relaxation

Book a massage, get facials or simply enjoy a quiet moment of self-care together. A spa date is not just luxury — it’s intentional rest.

You’ll leave glowing, relaxed and reminded that peace is also a form of love.

4. A Picnic at a Park

Pack snacks, fruits, pastries and drinks. Bring a speaker for soft music. Lay out a blanket and just exist.

A picnic is affordable, aesthetic and deeply personal. It gives room for laughter, gratitude and reflection. Bonus points if you both dress in cute, coordinated outfits.

5. A Creative Class or Workshop

Try something new together — pottery, painting, cooking, dance or even a content creation workshop.

Shared learning strengthens bonds. You’ll either discover hidden talents or laugh at your failed attempts. Either way, it becomes a memory.

6. A Movie Date

Go to the cinema or create a movie night at home. Watch something funny, nostalgic or empowering. If you’re both single, you can jokingly critique the unrealistic romance scenes. If not, you can simply enjoy the story without pressure. Popcorn tastes better when shared with someone who knows your cravings.

7. A Staycation or Short Getaway

If you’re feeling adventurous, book a one-night stay at a hotel or travel to a nearby town. Change of environment can refresh your spirit.

Late-night talks, room service and uninterrupted bonding time? That’s friendship goals.

8. A Volunteer Activity

Want to make the day more meaningful? Spend time giving back; visit a children’s home, donate items or volunteer together. Celebrating love by spreading it multiplies the joy.

Why It Matters

Valentine’s Day can sometimes feel heavy especially with social media pressure. But celebrating your best friend reminds you that love shows up in many forms. Your bestie is the one who listens to your heartbreak, celebrates your wins and tells you the truth when no one else will.

So this Valentine’s Day, get dressed. Go out. Take pictures. Laugh loudly. Celebrate your friendship intentionally. Because romantic love may come and go - but a solid best friend? That’s a forever kind of love.

