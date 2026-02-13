Peak Milk Extends Ramadan Support Following Courtesy Visit  to National Chief Imam 

Peak Milk Extends Ramadan Support Following Courtesy Visit  to National Chief Imam 
Peak Milk Extends Ramadan Support Following Courtesy Visit  to National Chief Imam 

Ahead of the 2026 Ramadan season, Peak Milk, a trusted brand in Ghanaian homes for  generations, has paid a courtesy visit to His Eminence Sheikh Dr. Osmanu Nuhu Sharubutu,  the National Chief Imam of Ghana, as part of its commitment to supporting the Muslim  community during the holy month of fasting and reflection. 

The visit was undertaken as a gesture of solidarity, gratitude, and respect for the Muslim  community, whose values of faith, discipline, and giving align closely with Peak Milk’s long standing commitment to nourishment and family wellbeing. The Peak Milk delegation was  received at the office of the National Chief Imam alongside other distinguished Islamic  leaders and dignitaries. 

As part of the visit, Peak Milk presented a donation comprising various Peak Milk variants,  including powdered, evaporated, and UHT milk. The donation is intended to support Muslim  families during Sahur, the pre-dawn meal, and Iftar, the breaking of the fast, periods when  gentle and reliable nourishment is especially important. 

Speaking on the visit, Kwabena Nkrumah, the marketing lead for Peak Milk in Ghana, said: “Peak Milk has been part of most muslim households in Ghana for many years and Ramadan  is an important moment for us to support our Muslim family. Milk plays a natural role in  helping the body prepare for fasting and restoring strength at Iftar. Through this gesture, we  hope to support families as they observe the holy month.” 

The courtesy visit to the National Chief Imam marks the beginning of a broader Ramadan  engagement by Peak Milk. The brand will extend similar support to selected mosques  within key Muslim communities, including the National Mosque, Nima Mosque, and  Madina Mosque, as part of its mosque-based Ramadan activities. 

In addition, Peak Milk will roll out community Iftar outreach programmes, beginning during  the Ramadan period, where breakfast will be served alongside Peak Milk at selected mosques. This initiative is designed to support over 10,000 worshippers at the breaking of  their fast. 

Peak Milk reaffirms its commitment to standing with Muslim families during Ramadan and  contributing meaningfully to moments of spiritual growth, nourishment, and togetherness.

