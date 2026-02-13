Advertisement

Valentine’s Day Online: Things You Shouldn’t Believe on Social Media

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 11:11 - 13 February 2026
Valentine’s Day Online: Things You Shouldn’t Believe on Social Media
Valentine’s Day online can create pressure and unrealistic expectations. Learn what not to believe on social media this February and protect your peace from comparison and curated perfection.
Advertisement

Every February, timelines turn into a romantic highlight reel. Surprise proposals. Luxury gifts. Perfectly planned candlelit dinners. Matching outfits. Public declarations of love that look like scenes from a film.

Advertisement

And while some of it is real, not everything you see on social media reflects the full story. This Valentine’s Day, here are a few things you shouldn’t automatically believe online.

1. “Everyone Is Madly in Love Except Me”

It may feel like every other person is being spoilt with flowers and grand gestures — but social media is curated. People post their highlights, not their heartbreaks. Behind some of those smiling photos are couples who argued the night before. Behind some romantic captions are unresolved issues. What you see is a moment not the entire relationship.

Advertisement

READ ALSO: Love Is Wider Than Romance: People to Celebrate This Valentine’s Day Apart from Your Partner

2. Expensive Gifts Equal Real Love

Designer bags, surprise trips and luxury dinners look impressive online. But love is not measured by price tags. Some of the healthiest relationships are built on consistency, respect and emotional support things that don’t always photograph well. A relationship without public spectacle isn’t a relationship without value.

3. Public Posts Mean Private Happiness

Advertisement
instagram-freepik-1688884010

A long Instagram caption doesn’t automatically translate into a healthy partnership. Some people express love privately. Others are naturally expressive online. Neither style is superior. What matters is how a relationship functions when the cameras are off. Never compare your quiet joy to someone else’s public performance.

READ ALSO: 7 Reasons Why Some Men Lose Interest After They 'Get' You?

4. Being Single Means You’re Unwanted

Valentine’s Day can amplify loneliness, especially when timelines are filled with couples. But relationship status is not a measure of worth. Some people are single because they’re healing. Some are focused on growth. Some are waiting for the right person instead of settling. Being single is not a failure — it’s a season.

Advertisement

5. Perfect Surprises Happen Effortlessly

That beautifully decorated room? It took planning. That viral proposal? It likely involved weeks of coordination. Social media often hides the effort, stress and imperfections behind the scenes. Real life includes late deliveries, missed reservations and awkward moments too. Don’t assume perfection is effortless.

READ ALSO: Is Valentine’s Day antichrist? History, Faith and Perspective

6. If He/She Loves You, They Must Do It “Big”

Comparison can quietly create unrealistic expectations. You may begin to question your partner because they didn’t recreate what you saw online.

Love languages differ. Some people show love through quality time, acts of service or steady presence, not grand gestures. Don’t let the internet define what your relationship should look like.

Valentine’s Day doesn’t magically fix relationship problems. Some couples are struggling. Some are pretending. Some are genuinely happy. The key is this: social media doesn’t show the full emotional reality.

READ ALSO: Valentine’s Day Gift Ideas: 10 Unique Gifts That Speak Louder Than Chocolate

Advertisement

Protect Your Peace

If scrolling begins to affect your mood, take a break. Log off. Focus on your real-life connections. Celebrate love in your own way — whether that’s with a partner, friends, family or yourself.

Remember: social media is a stage. Real life happens behind the curtain. This Valentine’s Day, choose reality over comparison, gratitude over pressure and authenticity over performance.Because love real love doesn’t need a filter.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Inform me
Latest Videos
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Lifestyle
22.07.2016
56 years later, this couple still have the hots for each other
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
‘Some Ghanaian men don't use condoms because the sizes are too small for them’ - AIDS Commission
News
13.02.2026
‘Some Ghanaian men don't use condoms because the sizes are too small for them’ - AIDS Commission
GPL Super Clash Preview: Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak - News, Form Guide, H2H & Prediction
Sports
13.02.2026
GPL Super Clash Preview: Kotoko vs Hearts of Oak - News, Form Guide, H2H & Prediction
James Milner matches Barry’s 653 game appearance record in Premier League
Sports
13.02.2026
James Milner matches Barry’s 653 game appearance record in Premier League
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)
Entertainment
13.02.2026
Your Weekly Pulse: Top 5 Entertainment Stories in Ghana You May Have Missed (9 to 13 February)
AFCON TROPHY
Sports
13.02.2026
CAF considers expanding Africa Cup of Nations to 28 teams
IShowSpeed’s dad chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof
Entertainment
13.02.2026
IShowSpeed’s dad chooses Nigerian jollof over Ghanaian jollof