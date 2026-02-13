IShowSpeed says Kenya crowd of 30,000 Was the highlight of his African tour

IShowSpeed recalls being astonished after an estimated 30,000 fans turned out in Kenya to watch his livestream, calling it the standout moment of his African tour.

Popular American streamer and YouTuber IShowSpeed has revealed that his time in Kenya stands out as the most unforgettable highlight of his recent tour of Africa.

In a video seen online, on Thursday, 12 February, the online personality was asked to choose a single defining moment from his travels across the continent. The question appeared to catch him off guard.

He replied, acknowledging that it was difficult to narrow his experiences down to just one memory.

Well, my one single, that’s a very broad question because there’s so much that happened

After pausing briefly to reflect, he eventually pointed to his stop in Kenya as the clear standout.

He said;

“I’d say my Kenya visit was just crazy to me, seeing how many people came out for me

According to the 21-year-old, an estimated 30,000 fans gathered in the city simply to watch him livestream and share the experience in person.

He explained;

I think about 30,000 people came out from the city just to watch me stream, just to watch me and be part of the experience

Speed admitted that he had never encountered such a large crowd before and was taken aback by the scale of support.

He added;

I don’t think I’ve ever seen that many people. And just to think that I could pull such a crowd in Africa, I was astonished, I’m going to be honest,

