King Paluta disputes Rex Omar’s claim that 97% of Ghanaian musicians are not making money

King Paluta has challenged Rex Omar’s assertion that nearly all Ghanaian musicians are financially struggling, insisting that many artistes, including himself, are earning from their work despite ongoing industry challenges.

His remarks come in response to comments by veteran highlife artiste and Chairman of the GHAMRO board, Rex Omar, who claimed that nearly 97 per cent of Ghanaian musicians earn no meaningful income from their profession.

He said:

Ghana is not ready to support music, even today. I can tell you that 97 per cent of Ghanaian musicians are not making money

Rex Omar explained that although a handful of success stories continue to inspire young people to pursue careers in music, many enter the industry motivated primarily by passion rather than financial security. According to him, the lack of a strong commercial structure means that most artistes struggle to build sustainable careers.

He lamented:

They go into music out of passion, but the business side that should sustain them is non-existent

Responding to these claims, King Paluta acknowledged that the country’s creative sector still faces structural challenges. However, he firmly rejected the suggestion that almost all musicians are financially unsuccessful. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he argued that music has been profitable for numerous artistes, himself included.

He wrote:

I really don’t understand this. Of course I am making money… Why are we making it look like the game hasn’t been good to us? I still no dey barb. Who are the 99%? People are listening to you, and you are not making money? Ano dey barb.

Paluta’s reaction has intensified the ongoing debate about the true state of Ghana’s music industry and the extent to which artistes are able to benefit financially from their work.

For years, several musicians have complained about inadequate royalty systems and low streaming revenues, prompting renewed calls for stronger governmental and institutional backing to create more reliable structures to support artistes.