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Neymar named in Brazil World Cup squad – See full 26-man list

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:24 - 18 May 2026
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Brazil's Neymar celebrates after defeating Argentina 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on November 10, 2016
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after defeating Argentina 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on November 10, 2016
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  • Neymar is included in Brazil’s 26-man World Cup squad.

  • He returns after injury setbacks, despite doubts over fitness.

  • Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha are also named, while Rodrygo and Endrick Estevão miss out.

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Neymar has been included in Brazil’s World Cup squad announced on Monday, defying expectations after several local analysts and former players had recently doubted his chances of making the final cut.

The 34-year-old, Brazil’s all-time leading scorer with 79 goals, has battled to regain full fitness since suffering a serious anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury in his left knee in October 2023.

Head coach Carlo Ancelotti’s 26-man selection also includes key figures Vinícius Júnior and Raphinha, who have been central to Brazil’s recent attacking setup, as anticipated.

MUST READ: Pep Guardiola set to leave Manchester City after 10 years

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Ancelotti, who took charge in May 2025, had previously not called up Neymar until this latest squad announcement, making his inclusion a notable shift in selection policy ahead of the tournament.

The Italian manager, who recently extended his contract with the Brazilian Football Confederation through to the 2030 World Cup, continues to navigate an injury-hit period for the squad. Brazil will notably be without key attacking options Rodrygo and Endrick Estevão, both ruled out of the tournament in North America due to injury setbacks.

READ ALSO: DR Congo’s viral superfan Lumumba to attend World Cup after presidential approval

Brazil Squad for 2026 World Cup

Goalkeepers: Alisson (Liverpool), Ederson (Fenerbahçe), Weverton (Grêmio)

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Safe hands: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker
Safe hands: Goalkeeper Alisson Becker

Defenders: Alex Sandro, Danilo, Leo Pereira (Flamengo), Bremer (Juventus), Ibanez (Al-Ahli), Wesley (Roma), Marquinhos (Paris Saint-Germain), Gabriel Magalhaes (Arsenal), Douglas Santos (Zenit St Petersburg)

Marquinhos | Getty Images
Marquinhos | Getty Images

READ MORE: José Mourinho appointed Real Madrid Head Coach on two-year deal

Midfielders: Bruno Guimarães (Newcastle), Casemiro (Manchester United), Danilo Santos (Botafogo), Fabinho (Al-Ittihad), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo)

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Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United against Bournemouth
Casemiro opened the scoring for Manchester United against Bournemouth

Forwards: Endrick (Lyon), Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Igor Thiago (Brentford), Matheus Cunha (Manchester United), Raphinha (Barcelona), Vinicius Júnior (Real Madrid), Luiz Henrique (Zenit St Petersburg), Neymar (Santos), and Rayan (Bournemouth).

Brazil's Neymar celebrates after defeating Argentina 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on November 10, 2016
Brazil's Neymar celebrates after defeating Argentina 3-0 in their 2018 FIFA World Cup qualifier football match in Belo Horizonte, Brazil, on November 10, 2016
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