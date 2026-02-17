You Can Still Get Pregnant After Taking the Contraceptive Pill – Here’s What to Know

The article explains why pregnancy can still happen even after taking contraceptive pills and how to reduce your risk with proper use.

The contraceptive pill is one of the most widely used methods of birth control in the world. When taken correctly, it is highly effective at preventing pregnancy. However, many women are shocked to discover that pregnancy can still occur even after taking the pill.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This often leads to confusion, fear, and questions about whether the pill “failed”. The truth is that no contraceptive method is 100 per cent effective, apart from complete abstinence. Understanding why pregnancy can still happen while on the pill requires a closer look at how it works, how it is used, and the factors that can interfere with its effectiveness.

How the Contraceptive Pill Works

Advertisement

Advertisement

There are two main types of oral contraceptives: the combined pill (which contains oestrogen and progestogen) and the progestogen-only pill (often called the mini-pill).

The pill works mainly by: Preventing ovulation (stopping the ovary from releasing an egg)

Thickening cervical mucus to block sperm

Thinning the lining of the womb to prevent implantation

When taken perfectly at the same time every day without missing any doses—the pill is more than 99 per cent effective. However, with typical use, its effectiveness drops because human error is common.

READ ALSO: How Tight Boxers Can Damage Male Reproductive Health

Missing Pills or Taking Them Late

Advertisement

Advertisement

One of the most common reasons women get pregnant while on the pill is inconsistent use.The combined pill must be taken daily, ideally at the same time. The progestogen-only pill is even more time-sensitive; taking it more than three hours late (for some brands, 12 hours) can reduce its effectiveness.

Missing even one pill can: Trigger ovulation

Lower hormone levels in the body

Increase the risk of fertilisation Many pregnancies occur not because the pill does not work, but because it was not taken consistently.

Vomiting or Severe Diarrhoea

Vomiting or Severe Diarrhoea

Advertisement

Advertisement

If you vomit within a few hours of taking your pill, your body may not have absorbed it properly. Similarly, severe diarrhoea can prevent full absorption of the hormones. In such cases, it is almost as if you missed a pill. Without taking additional precautions such as using condoms pregnancy can occur.

Drug Interactions

Some medications can interfere with how the pill works. These include: Certain antibiotics

Anti-epileptic drugs

HIV medications

Herbal remedies

These drugs can reduce hormone levels in your bloodstream, making ovulation more likely. Many women are unaware of these interactions and may not use backup contraception when necessary. It is always important to inform your GP or pharmacist that you are on the pill before starting any new medication.

Starting the Pill at the Wrong Time

time

If you start taking the pill outside the recommended time in your menstrual cycle and do not use additional contraception for the first seven days, you may still ovulate and become pregnant. The pill does not offer instant protection unless started correctly according to medical guidelines.

Storage Issues

Hormonal pills are sensitive to heat and moisture. Leaving them in a very hot car, storing them near a cooker, or exposing them to direct sunlight can reduce their effectiveness. Although this is less common, improper storage can weaken the hormones, increasing the risk of contraceptive failure.

Advertisement

Advertisement

READ ALSO: 6 Reasons Why You Might Be Feeling Horny All the Time

Emergency Contraception Misunderstandings

Some women confuse regular contraceptive pills with emergency contraception. The morning-after pill, for example, works differently and must be taken within a specific time frame after unprotected sex.

Even emergency contraception is not 100 per cent effective. If ovulation has already occurred, it may not prevent pregnancy.

When the Pill Simply Fails

Advertisement

Advertisement

Although rare, true pill failure can occur even when taken correctly. No contraceptive method is completely foolproof. Biological variations, hormonal fluctuations, and unknown factors can occasionally lead to ovulation despite correct use.This is uncommon, but it does happen.

What To Do If You Suspect Pregnancy

If you: Miss a period

Experience unusual symptoms such as nausea or breast tenderness

Missed pills recently

Take a pregnancy test and consult your GP as soon as possible. Early medical advice is essential to discuss your options and ensure your health.

Conclusion

Advertisement

Advertisement

The contraceptive pill is highly effective, but it is not magic. Pregnancy can still occur due to missed pills, illness, drug interactions, improper use, or rare biological factors. Understanding how the pill works and using it correctly greatly reduces the risk of unintended pregnancy.