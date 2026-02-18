The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa

Russia Ambassador ‘unable to confirm’ nationality of man behind viral videos of Ghanaian women

Russian Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov says he cannot confirm the nationality of a suspect accused of publishing explicit videos of Ghanaian women, after being summoned by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov, has told the Government of Ghana that he is unable to confirm the Russian nationality of the individual at the centre of sexually explicit viral videos involving Ghanaian women.

The disclosure followed his summons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, on the instructions of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Ministry confirmed that the Ambassador was invited to formally register the Government of Ghana’s “strong displeasure” over what it described as the unlawful publication of sexually explicit images of Ghanaian women without their consent by a supposed Russian national.

According to the statement, the objective of the summons was to express concern over “the atrocious conduct of the supposed Russian which clearly violates Ghanaian law,” and to seek Russia’s cooperation in pursuing justice.

Ambassador Berdnikov acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, particularly the violation of “the privacy and dignity of the victims” and its broader cybercrime implications. He expressed the willingness of the Russian Federation to cooperate with Ghanaian authorities.

However, the Ambassador stated that he could not confirm the nationality of the suspect.

He further disclosed that the purported name circulating in sections of the media “is not a known Russian name and rather represents an inappropriate or vulgar expression in the Russian language.”

The Ambassador also indicated that similar activities attributed to the individual in other countries had come to the attention of Russian authorities and were being examined by Russian experts.

Despite the absence of a legally binding extradition treaty between Ghana and Russia, Ambassador Berdnikov pledged that the Embassy in Accra is prepared to share relevant information to support Ghana’s efforts to apprehend the individual.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured the public of its commitment to leverage the longstanding bilateral relations between Ghana and Russia and to explore all available international mechanisms to ensure justice is served.

