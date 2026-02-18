Advertisement

Russia Ambassador ‘unable to confirm’ nationality of man behind viral videos of Ghanaian women

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 08:32 - 18 February 2026
The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov and Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa
Russian Ambassador Sergei Berdnikov says he cannot confirm the nationality of a suspect accused of publishing explicit videos of Ghanaian women, after being summoned by Ghana’s Foreign Affairs Minister Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.
Advertisement

The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov, has told the Government of Ghana that he is unable to confirm the Russian nationality of the individual at the centre of sexually explicit viral videos involving Ghanaian women.

Advertisement

The disclosure followed his summons to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, on the instructions of the Minister for Foreign Affairs, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa.

In a statement issued in Accra, the Ministry confirmed that the Ambassador was invited to formally register the Government of Ghana’s “strong displeasure” over what it described as the unlawful publication of sexually explicit images of Ghanaian women without their consent by a supposed Russian national.

ALSO READ: One dead, 5 guns seized as Police clash with suspected armed robbers in Bono Region

Advertisement

According to the statement, the objective of the summons was to express concern over “the atrocious conduct of the supposed Russian which clearly violates Ghanaian law,” and to seek Russia’s cooperation in pursuing justice.

Ambassador Berdnikov acknowledged the seriousness of the matter, particularly the violation of “the privacy and dignity of the victims” and its broader cybercrime implications. He expressed the willingness of the Russian Federation to cooperate with Ghanaian authorities.

However, the Ambassador stated that he could not confirm the nationality of the suspect.

ALSO READ: U.S. deploys 100 troops to Nigeria amid escalating terrorist threats

The Russian Ambassador to Ghana, His Excellency Sergei Berdnikov
Advertisement

He further disclosed that the purported name circulating in sections of the media “is not a known Russian name and rather represents an inappropriate or vulgar expression in the Russian language.”

The Ambassador also indicated that similar activities attributed to the individual in other countries had come to the attention of Russian authorities and were being examined by Russian experts.

Despite the absence of a legally binding extradition treaty between Ghana and Russia, Ambassador Berdnikov pledged that the Embassy in Accra is prepared to share relevant information to support Ghana’s efforts to apprehend the individual.

ALSO READ: ‘Ken gave me $5m without signing any agreement’ – Afenyo-Markin

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs assured the public of its commitment to leverage the longstanding bilateral relations between Ghana and Russia and to explore all available international mechanisms to ensure justice is served.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
News
04.12.2025
Miss UG winner blast Guru, UK bans Ghanaians, Pulse Influencer Awards 2025 | Pulse In Five
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Pres. Mahama visits survivors of Burkina Faso terror attack at 37 Military Hospital
News
18.02.2026
Pres. Mahama visits survivors of Burkina Faso terror attack at 37 Military Hospital
Kwaw Kese
Entertainment
18.02.2026
'You were born to sing, not rap' — Kwaw Kese on artistes switching genres
7 Ghanaian Musicians People Often Mistake for Nigerians — Here’s Why
Entertainment
18.02.2026
7 Ghanaian Musicians People Often Mistake for Nigerians — Here’s Why
Baby stolen at Mamprobi Polyclinic rescued in dramatic police operation; suspect arrested
News
18.02.2026
Baby stolen at Mamprobi Polyclinic rescued in dramatic police operation; suspect arrested
Top 10 Countries Where Women Work the Most
News
18.02.2026
Top 10 Countries Where Women Work the Most
10 petitions seeking removal of Jean Mensa, 2 deputies and Special Prosecutor rejected
News
18.02.2026
10 petitions seeking removal of Jean Mensa, 2 deputies and Special Prosecutor rejected