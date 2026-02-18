Advertisement

Showboy reportedly hospitalised days after his arrest and detention

09:10 - 18 February 2026
Showboy
Viral videos show Showboy receiving oxygen treatment at an undisclosed hospital days after his arrest and court appearance, sparking concern among fans.
Ghanaian rapper Showboy, born Sam Safo, has reportedly been admitted to hospital just days after his arrest and detention by the Ghana Police Service.

News emerged on Tuesday, 3 February 2026, that the rapper had been apprehended again after allegedly evading an earlier arrest. Reports indicate that officers from the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) stormed his residence on Friday, 30 January 2026, in an attempt to take him into custody.

The arrest is said to be linked to a blackmail complaint lodged by music promoter David Mensah, popularly known as Davido GH.

Video footage circulating online captured a tense exchange between the musician and the officers during the operation. Shortly afterwards, social media platform Gossip24tv claimed that the rapper had escaped from police custody.

“Our sources can confirm that Showboy did not arrive with the team at the Police Headquarters today; he fled. As to how that happened, we do not know,” the blogger posted on Facebook.

However, developments took a new turn on Thursday, 12 February 2026, when Showboy appeared before the Adentan Circuit Court for his first hearing following the controversial arrest. According to court reports, he was remanded into custody at Nsawam Prison for two weeks after arriving late to the proceedings. The presiding judge subsequently adjourned the case to 4 March 2026 to allow for further legal processes.

Fresh reports on Tuesday, 17 February 2026, suggested that the rapper had been transferred to an undisclosed medical facility. A Facebook update by Showbiz Blogger alleged that the musician was experiencing breathing difficulties linked to asthma and multiple allergies.

In videos that have since gone viral, Showboy is seen seated on a hospital bed with a bottle of water placed before him while receiving oxygen support. The footage has triggered widespread reactions online, with fans and social media users expressing concern over his condition.

