Hearts of Oak declare Hamza Issah still under contract, accuse SA club of illegal approach

Accra Hearts of Oak Sporting Club have issued a firm official statement addressing growing public commentary surrounding the contractual situation of their player, Hamza Issah.

In the release, the Ghana Premier League giants unequivocally affirmed that Issah remains under a valid and legally binding employment contract with the club.

According to Hearts of Oak, no competent judicial, regulatory, or arbitral authority—including the Ghana Football Association’s Player Status Committee (GFA-PSC) or FIFA—has issued any ruling confirming the lawful termination of the agreement.

The club further rejected suggestions that it had persistently or materially defaulted on its financial obligations in a manner that would justify unilateral termination under the FIFA Regulations on the Status and Transfer of Players.

Hearts indicated that following correspondence from the player’s representatives, management held two separate meetings with Issah and acted in good faith to resolve all outstanding concerns.

Hearts of Oak also strongly condemned what it described as the unauthorised disclosure and public circulation of confidential correspondence by the player’s representatives.

The club characterised the act as unprofessional, misleading, and inconsistent with ethical and regulatory standards governing football administration.

Additionally, the Phobians expressed serious concern over the conduct of Siwele Football Club, alleging that the South African outfit engaged the player and facilitated travel arrangements without notifying or seeking consent from Hearts, despite the existence of an active contract.

The club described the move as player inducement and unlawful interference with a subsisting contractual relationship, in breach of FIFA regulations.

As a result, Hearts of Oak confirmed that formal complaints have been lodged with FIFA and other relevant authorities against ProSports International and Siwele Football Club.

The club stated it is actively pursuing all available legal and regulatory remedies to safeguard contractual integrity and protect its institutional interests.

Hearts of Oak concluded by reiterating its commitment to professionalism, transparency, regulatory compliance, and contractual stability within football, urging supporters and stakeholders to rely solely on official communication channels for accurate updates.

