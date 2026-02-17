Vinicius Jr shines as Madrid triumph over Benfica in controversial Champions League clash

Vinícius Júnior delivered a decisive performance as Real Madrid secured a 1-0 victory over Benfica in their UEFA Champions League knockout play-off first leg, but the contest was overshadowed by an alleged racist incident that led to a temporary suspension.

The fixture carried added narrative tension, with José Mourinho facing his former club and memories still fresh of Anatoliy Trubin’s dramatic stoppage-time goal in the league phase that sealed Benfica’s progression.

Despite the charged backdrop, the opening exchanges were controlled. Kylian Mbappé tested Trubin with a fierce drive from distance, while Arda Güler was also denied by the alert goalkeeper.

At the other end, Tomás Araújo forced Thibaut Courtois into action, and Fredrik Aursnes came close with a curling effort.

Madrid’s breakthrough arrived shortly after the interval. Vinícius collected the ball inside from the left, shifted onto his right foot and produced a sublime curling finish into the top corner, leaving Trubin helpless. The goal marked another milestone in the Brazilian’s growing Champions League legacy.

Moments later, however, the forward reported an alleged racial remark, prompting referee intervention and a near 10-minute stoppage. Vinícius briefly left the pitch as officials assessed the situation before play resumed.