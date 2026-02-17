Advertisement

Champions League clash halted as Vinicius alleges racist abuse in Madrid vs Benfica drama

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:59 - 17 February 2026
Real Madrid’s UEFA Champions League encounter with Benfica was dramatically halted following a serious allegation of racist abuse made by Vinicius Jr.

The 25-year-old forward had earlier given Los Blancos the lead with a superb curling effort in the 50th minute at the Estádio da Luz.

After finding the net, Vinicius celebrated in front of the home supporters near the corner flag, a gesture that immediately heightened tensions both on the pitch and in the stands.

Several Benfica players confronted the Brazilian international over his celebration, leading to a brief altercation between both sets of players. Referee François Letexier initially appeared to restore order and allow play to continue.

However, the situation escalated again moments later when Vinicius became involved in a heated exchange with another Benfica player. The winger subsequently approached Letexier and reported that he had been subjected to racist abuse.

In response, the referee made the cross-arm gesture to signal the activation of UEFA’s anti-racism protocol, bringing the match to a temporary halt. A visibly emotional Vinicius left the field and was consoled by several individuals, including Benfica manager José Mourinho.

The Real Madrid star remained seated in the dugout as officials assessed the situation. The match was suspended for nearly 10 minutes following his goal before play eventually resumed.

Notably, Vinicius had already been shown a yellow card for his celebration prior to raising the racism allegation.

