10 best countries to do business and invest in Africa

10 best countries to do business and invest in Africa

10 best countries to do business and invest in Africa

A detailed 2026 investment guide reveals 10 African countries — including Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Egypt, emerging as top global business destinations driven by growth, reforms, and AfCFTA opportunities.

Ten African countries, including Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Morocco, and Egypt, are emerging as leading investment hotspots in 2026.

Key sectors driving growth include fintech, energy, agribusiness, manufacturing, mining, infrastructure, and digital services, supported by urbanisation and a rising middle class.

The African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) is reshaping trade by creating a unified market of over 1.4 billion people, boosting cross-border business opportunities.

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Africa continues to stand out as one of the world’s most dynamic investment frontiers, driven by strong population growth, expanding consumer markets, accelerating digital transformation, and ongoing economic reforms.

According to SSCG Consulting, ten countries, Nigeria, Kenya, South Africa, Rwanda, Ethiopia, Ghana, Tanzania, Zimbabwe, Morocco, and Egypt, have been identified as leading investment destinations in 2026.

Together, these markets cut across West, East, Southern, and North Africa, offering investors access to large consumer bases, strategic trade corridors, and expanding regional integration under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

While each country differs in size and maturity, they share strong growth drivers. Nigeria, Egypt, and South Africa offer large-scale, diversified economies with deep consumer markets. Kenya, Ghana, and Morocco function as regional gateways with relatively stronger institutions and infrastructure. Rwanda and Ethiopia are seen as reform-driven, fast-growing economies supported by proactive government policies, while Tanzania and Zimbabwe present long-term potential in agriculture, mining, and infrastructure despite more complex operating environments.

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Across the continent, major investment opportunities span agribusiness, manufacturing, renewable energy, fintech, healthcare, logistics, mining, infrastructure, and digital services. Rising urbanisation, a growing middle class, and increased digital adoption continue to fuel demand for goods and services, while special economic zones and trade liberalisation under AfCFTA are improving cross-border opportunities.

The ease of doing business differs widely across the selected countries. Rwanda, Morocco, Ghana, and Kenya are widely considered more investor-friendly due to clearer regulations and stronger institutional support. South Africa offers advanced financial and legal systems but faces structural challenges, particularly in energy supply. Nigeria, Ethiopia, Tanzania, and Zimbabwe require more careful regulatory navigation and risk management.

Understanding local tax systems, regulatory frameworks, and sector-specific rules is essential for successful market entry.

1. Nigeria

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Nigeria remains Africa’s biggest economy and most populous nation, powered by oil and gas, agriculture, services, and a fast-growing digital economy. Despite inflation, currency pressures, and infrastructure challenges, reforms continue to support diversification.

Key opportunities: agriculture, fintech, manufacturing, healthcare, energy, and consumer goods.

Strategy: joint ventures, phased entry, and strong local partnerships.

Nigeria

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2. Kenya

Kenya leads East Africa with a strong financial sector, agriculture base, tourism industry, and vibrant tech ecosystem centred in Nairobi.

Key opportunities: fintech, agribusiness exports, logistics, and digital services.

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Strategy: regional hub operations and tech partnerships.

Kenya economic activity | photo via northafricapost.com/

3. South Africa

South Africa offers advanced infrastructure, strong financial systems, and a diversified industrial base.

Key opportunities: manufacturing, mining, renewable energy, and financial services.

Strategy: regional headquarters and public-private partnerships.

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4. Rwanda

Rwanda is one of Africa’s most business-friendly environments, known for governance efficiency and rapid reforms.

Key opportunities: ICT, tourism, logistics, and agribusiness.

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Strategy: direct investment and regional trade expansion.

2. The Kigali Green City – Rwanda

5. Ethiopia

Ethiopia is a large, fast-expanding economy with strong industrialisation ambitions.

Key opportunities: textiles, agro-processing, energy, and SEZ manufacturing.

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Strategy: government engagement and export zones.

The Commercial Bank of Ethiopia, East Africa's tallest building, stands at 209.3 metres

6. Ghana

Ghana is politically stable with strong investment frameworks and growing consumer demand.

Key opportunities: fintech, agribusiness, telecoms, and energy.

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Strategy: incentives and local distribution partnerships.

Ghana becomes 8th largest economy in Africa

7. Tanzania

Tanzania offers long-term potential despite infrastructure and regulatory challenges.

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Key opportunities: mining, agriculture, logistics, and energy.

Strategy: patient capital and local partnerships.

Tanzania-021722-1-scaled

8. Zimbabwe

Zimbabwe is gradually stabilising, with reforms aimed at attracting foreign investment.

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Key opportunities: mining, agriculture, tourism, and SEZs.

Strategy: risk-managed entry and incentives-based investment.

A woman harvests tobacco from the fields of Little Knots farm, in Norton, Zimbabwe. REUTERS/Philimon Bulawayo

9. Morocco

Morocco serves as a strategic bridge between Europe and Africa with strong logistics and industrial capacity.

Key opportunities: automotive, renewables, logistics, and agribusiness.

Strategy: export base and trade agreement leverage.

Morocco | Photo via Africa.com

10. Egypt

Egypt benefits from a large domestic market, infrastructure investment, and strategic location.

Key opportunities: construction, energy, healthcare, and manufacturing.

Strategy:PPP projects and sector partnerships.

Cairo Festival City Mall – Cairo, Egypt via www.al-futtaimmalls.com

The introduction of the AfCFTA creates a unified African market of over 1.4 billion people, improving cross-border trade opportunities. Digital transformation, especially in fintech and mobile money, is reshaping markets in Nigeria, Kenya, Ghana, and Egypt. Infrastructure development through public-private partnerships also remains a major growth driver.

However, political risk, regulatory differences, and infrastructure gaps require careful planning. Successful investors increasingly rely on local partnerships, phased investment strategies, and deep market understanding.

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