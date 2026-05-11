Black Sherif opens up about why he portrayed Michael Jackson in his “PopStar” music video

Black Sherif opens up about why he portrayed Michael Jackson in his “PopStar” music video

Black Sherif says he is confident he can win TGMA Artiste of the Year for a third time

Black Sherif says a third TGMA Artiste of the Year win is possible after his 2026 victory, as the musician reveals he is already back to work despite the major achievement.

Black Sherif says winning the Telecel Ghana Music Awards Artiste of the Year award for a third time is “100 per cent possible” after securing his second victory.

The award-winning musician revealed he returned to work immediately after his TGMA triumph, stressing that he remains focused and committed to his craft.

If Black Sherif wins the award again in the future, he would become the first artiste in Ghana Music Awards history to win Artiste of the Year three times.

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Black Sherif has already set his sights on making even more history after securing his second 'Artiste of the Year' title at the Telecel Ghana Music Awards.

Speaking during an interview with TV3 Ghana on 11 May 2026, the award-winning musician hinted that winning the prestigious honour for a third time is well within reach.

Despite recently claiming one of the highest honours in Ghanaian music, Black Sherif made it clear that he has no intention of slowing down. According to the artiste, his dedication to work remains unchanged, even after the major achievement.

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He said;

It’s possible, most definitely possible. Because I’m still working. We won the award Sunday dawn, back to work Monday, we are still working. It’s 100 per cent possible.

The musician explained that there is little time for celebration, as he remains fully committed to improving his craft and maintaining consistency in the music industry.

The discussion emerged after Cookie Tee pointed out that no Ghanaian artiste has ever won the Artiste of the Year award three times since the inception of the Ghana Music Awards.

MUST READ: Here are the Ghanaian artistes to win TGMA Artiste of the Year Twice

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Cookie asked;

No artiste in Ghana so far has won Artiste of the Year three times. You’ve now joined legends like VVIP, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy, who have all won it twice. Is Iron Boy Blacko going to win Artiste of the Year for the third time?

With his latest triumph, Black Sherif has now joined an exclusive list of Ghanaian music stars who have won the prestigious category more than once. Before his second victory, only VVIP, Sarkodie and Stonebwoy had managed to achieve the feat.