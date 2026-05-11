UEFA appoints German referee Daniel Siebert for 2026 UCL final, see full list of officials

UEFA has confirmed Daniel Siebert as referee for the 2026 Champions League final between Arsenal and PSG, with an experienced European officiating team selected amid mixed reactions over past decisions.

UEFA has appointed German referee Daniel Siebert to officiate the 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain in Budapest.

Siebert will be supported by an all-European officiating team, including assistants Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn, with VAR duties led by Germany’s Bastian Dankert.

The appointment has sparked debate in Spain due to past controversies, but UEFA continues to back Siebert following a strong Champions League campaign.

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UEFA has confirmed German referee Daniel Siebert as the man to take charge of the 2026 UEFA Champions League final between Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain on May 30, in Budapest.

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The European football governing body announced on Monday that Siebert will lead an experienced officiating team dominated by German officials for the highly anticipated final scheduled for May 30.

He will be assisted by fellow Germans Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn, while Swiss referee Sandro Schärer has been appointed fourth official. Spanish official Guadalupe Porras Ayuso will serve as reserve assistant referee.

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In the VAR room, Germany’s Bastian Dankert will oversee video review operations alongside assistant VAR Robert Schröder, with Spanish referee Carlos Del Cerro Grande providing additional VAR support.

Referee: Daniel Siebert (Germany)

Attendees: Jan Seidel and Rafael Foltyn (both from Germany)

Fourth official: Sandro Schärer (Switzerland)

Reserve referee: Guadalupe Porras Ayuso (Spain)

VAR: Bastian Dankert (Germany)

VAR Assistant: Robert Schröder (Germany)

VAR Support: Carlos Del Cerro Grande (Spain)

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The appointment marks another major milestone in Siebert’s refereeing career. The 42-year-old has officiated 9 Champions League matches this season, including Arsenal’s quarter-final first-leg clash against Sporting Lisbon and the semi-final second leg between Arsenal and Atlético Madrid.

Siebert will become only the fifth German referee to officiate a Champions League final, joining an elite list that includes Hellmut Krug, Markus Merk, Herbert Fandel and Felix Brych.

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However, UEFA’s decision has already generated debate in parts of Spain following controversy surrounding Siebert’s handling of the Arsenal-Atlético Madrid semi-final earlier this month.

Daniel Sierbert in a conversation with Griezmann

Atlético Madrid reportedly lodged a formal complaint to UEFA after the German official declined penalty appeals during the match at the Emirates Stadium.

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Spanish newspaper AS described UEFA’s appointment of Siebert as a “reward” despite criticism from Atlético supporters and Spanish media following the semi-final controversy.

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Despite the criticism, UEFA’s appointment highlights strong confidence in Siebert’s performances throughout the European campaign.