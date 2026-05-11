Advertisement

Pedri performs ritual with father after Barcelona stun Madrid to win 29th La Liga title

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 08:48 - 11 May 2026
Pedri performs ritual with father after Barcelona stun Madrid to win 29th La Liga title
Advertisement

  • Pedri celebrated FC Barcelona’s La Liga title with an emotional ritual alongside his father.

  • He took a penalty against his dad after Barcelona beat Real Madrid CF.

  • The tradition honours his father’s abandoned dream of becoming a goalkeeper.

Advertisement

Pedri once again shared an emotional moment with his father after FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid CF to secure their 29th La Liga title at the Camp Nou on Sunday night.

Football has a unique way of creating unforgettable stories that go far beyond the game itself. For millions of fans around the world, it remains one of the greatest sports ever played, constantly producing moments filled with passion, emotion, and history.

For Pedri and his father, Fernando, football is more than trophies and victories. It is about family, sacrifice, shared dreams, and a touching ritual that continues to capture the hearts of football lovers worldwide.

MUST READ: Barcelona fan proposes to girlfriend during El Clasico as crowd erupts in celebration [video]

Advertisement

Following Barcelona’s triumph over Real Madrid in another dramatic El Clásico encounter, Pedri remained on the pitch to recreate the special tradition he shares with his father after every major trophy victory. The young Spanish midfielder stepped up to take a penalty against Fernando before embracing him in an emotional celebration.

The beautiful father-and-son ritual has become one of football’s most heartwarming traditions.

Fernando once dreamed of becoming a professional goalkeeper and was close to making his debut in Spain’s third division. However, tragedy struck when his father passed away, forcing him to abandon his football ambitions and take over the family business.

Although his dream was cut short, his passion for standing between the posts never disappeared.

READ ALSO: Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico to clinch 29th La Liga title

Advertisement

Today, through Pedri’s success, Fernando is able to relive part of that dream. Every trophy won by the Barcelona star becomes an opportunity for father and son to celebrate together in a symbolic and emotional way.

Pedri first performed the ritual after Spain’s triumph at UEFA Euro 2024 before repeating it following Barcelona’s victories in the Supercopa de España in 2025 and 2026.

The touching moment was recreated once again on May 10, 2026, after Barcelona defeated Real Madrid 2-0 at the Camp Nou to clinch their 29th La Liga crown.

READ MORE: 10 food combinations you should never eat for better health

Advertisement

For Pedri, the tradition represents much more than football. It is a tribute to family, perseverance, sacrifice, and the bond between a father and son.

Fans across the world have fallen in love with the ritual, not only because of the emotional celebration but also because of the deeper story behind it — a father’s lost dream living on through his son’s incredible rise to football stardom.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Sports
25.11.2025
BLACKSTARS DEBATE: Hudson-Odoi & Eddie Nketiah For World Cup? Accept or Reject? | Pulse Red Card
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian graduates at Howard University go viral for performing Kakalika dance their graduation ceremony
Entertainment
11.05.2026
Ghanaian graduates at Howard University go viral for performing Kakalika dance their graduation ceremony
Ayew, Sowah and Odoi’s NAC Breda relegated from Eredivisie
Sports
11.05.2026
Ayew, Sowah and Odoi’s NAC Breda relegated from Eredivisie
Ghana ranks 7th as South Africa and Egypt dominate Africa's electricity generation – See top 10 list
News
11.05.2026
Ghana ranks 7th as South Africa and Egypt dominate Africa's electricity generation – See top 10 list
Here are the Ghanaian artistes to win TGMA Artiste of the Year Twice
Entertainment
11.05.2026
Here are the Ghanaian artistes to win TGMA Artiste of the Year Twice
Hearts of Oak seek amicable settlement in René Hiddink dispute amid growing legal pressure
Sports
11.05.2026
Hearts of Oak seek amicable settlement in René Hiddink dispute amid growing legal pressure
Pedri performs ritual with father after Barcelona stun Madrid to win 29th La Liga title
Sports
11.05.2026
Pedri performs ritual with father after Barcelona stun Madrid to win 29th La Liga title