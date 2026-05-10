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Barcelona defeat Real Madrid in El Clasico to clinch 29th La Liga title

Christopher Sededzi Kwame
Christopher Sededzi Kwame 21:11 - 10 May 2026
La Liga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona, Barca and Real Madrid played at Spotify Camp Nou Stadium on 10 May 2026 in Barcelona, Spain. | IMAGO
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  • FC Barcelona defeated Real Madrid in El Clasico to secure their 29th La Liga title.

  • Goals from Marcus Rashford and Ferran Torres gave Barcelona a comfortable victory.

  • The win confirmed back-to-back La Liga titles for manager Hansi Flick and left Real Madrid without a major trophy this season.

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FC Barcelona secured their 29th La Liga title after defeating arch-rivals Real Madrid in a thrilling El Clasico clash.

The victory capped an emotional evening for Barcelona manager Hansi Flick, who guided his side to the Spanish crown just hours after the death of his father.

Barcelona started brightly and opened the scoring in the ninth minute through Marcus Rashford, whose stunning free-kick found the top corner to give the visitors an early advantage. The goal marked Rashford’s 14th of the campaign.

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The Catalan giants doubled their lead in the 18th minute when Ferran Torres finished calmly after a clever assist from Dani Olmo.

Real Madrid attempted to fight back, with Gonzalo García and Jude Bellingham coming close. However, Barcelona’s defence remained solid throughout the contest.

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Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois made several important saves in the second half to stop Barcelona from increasing their lead, while tensions flared between players during a heated spell after the break.

The win extended Barcelona’s unbeaten run in the league and confirmed back-to-back La Liga titles for Flick’s side. They are now 14 points clear at the top of the table with three matches remaining.

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For Real Madrid, the defeat means the club will finish the season without a major trophy.

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