Ghanaian Chief dies after mistakenly shooting himself during funeral ceremony Credit: SB Arts Media - stock.adobe

Ghanaian Chief dies after mistakenly shooting himself during funeral ceremony Credit: SB Arts Media - stock.adobe

Ghanaian Chief dies after mistakenly shooting himself during funeral ceremony (video)

A funeral ceremony in Ayanfuri turned tragic after Nana Kwabena Okyere, Mmratehene of the Ayanfuri Traditional Area, reportedly died from an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound during customary funeral rites.

Nana Kwabena Okyere reportedly died after accidentally shooting himself during a funeral ceremony in Ayanfuri.

The chief sustained a gunshot wound to the abdomen and later died at Ayanfuri Pentecost Hospital.

The incident has reignited concerns about the use of firearms during funerals and traditional events in Ghana.

Advertisement

Advertisement

A funeral ceremony at Ayanfuri in the Central Region ended in tragedy after Nana Kwabena Okyere, the Mmratehene of the Ayanfuri Traditional Area, reportedly died following an accidental self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The incident occurred on Friday, May 9, 2026, during the funeral rites of Abusua Panyin Akwasi Kwateng in the Diaso District.

According to reports, the chief was handling a pump-action gun as part of customary funeral activities when the weapon accidentally discharged.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The bullet reportedly struck him in the abdomen, causing severe injuries and throwing the gathering into panic and confusion as mourners rushed to assist him.

Ghanaian Chief dies after mistakenly shooting himself during funeral ceremony

Reports say the chief was immediately transported to the Ayanfuri Pentecost Hospital for emergency medical treatment. However, despite efforts by health professionals to save his life, he sadly passed away while receiving treatment.

His body has since been deposited at the Dunkwa-On-Offin Municipal Hospital Mortuary as police begin investigations into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The sudden death of Nana Kwabena Okyere has left the Ayanfuri community in deep mourning, with many residents and traditional leaders describing the development as heartbreaking and unfortunate.

The incident has also revived public debate over the use of firearms during funerals and traditional ceremonies in parts of Ghana.

While the discharge of guns is sometimes regarded as part of cultural observances and displays of honour, several accidental shootings in recent years have raised concerns about public safety.