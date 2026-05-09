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27th TGMA: Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame sparks reactions with powerful galamsey-inspired outfit

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 23:45 - 09 May 2026
27th TGMA: Hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame sparks reactions with powerful galamsey-inspired outfit
Okyeame Kwame sparked massive reactions at the 27th TGMA after appearing in a symbolic galamsey-inspired outfit highlighting the devastating effects of illegal mining on Ghana’s environment and public health.
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  • Okyeame Kwame made a bold anti-galamsey statement at the 27th TGMA with a symbolic gold-themed outfit.

  • His appearance featured props linked to illegal mining, including a mining pan and a medical drip symbolising environmental and health damage.

  • The outfit sparked widespread social media reactions and reignited conversations about the impact of galamsey in Ghana.

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Ghanaian hiplife legend Okyeame Kwame, born Kwame Nsiah-Apau, has sparked widespread reactions on social media after making a bold anti-galamsey statement through his outfit at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA).

Known for using music and symbolism to address social issues, the award-winning musician arrived on the red carpet in a striking gold-themed costume that many interpreted as a direct commentary on illegal mining and its impact on Ghana.

Okyeame Kwame was dressed in a flowing golden cloak from head to toe, complete with matching footwear, while holding a golden staff.

ALSO READ: Business mogul RNAQ fulfils GH¢100,000 pledge to Okyeame Kwame to promote ‘Clap’ song (video)

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Okyeame Kwame was dressed in a flowing golden cloak from head to toe, complete with matching footwear, while holding a golden staff.
Okyeame Kwame was dressed in a flowing golden cloak from head to toe, complete with matching footwear, while holding a golden staff.

His face was partly concealed behind a gold beaded mask, creating a dramatic and symbolic appearance that immediately drew attention from fans and industry players.

Accompanying him were two men with mud smeared across their bare chests and dressed in tattered jeans trousers, further reinforcing the galamsey theme.

One held a black pan commonly associated with illegal mining activities, while the other appeared with a medical drip attached to his arm, symbolising the health consequences linked to environmental pollution and exposure to toxic chemicals.

ALSO READ: Let's translate the science books - Okyeame Kwame on compulsory mother tongue policy in schools

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The appearance quickly generated conversation online, with many praising the rapper for using one of Ghana’s biggest entertainment platforms to highlight a pressing national issue.

Galamsey miners in Anwiam sift through rock in search of gold. The mining sector has been blamed for changing the color, and quality, of local rivers. Photograph by Marisa Schwartz Taylor
Galamsey miners in Anwiam sift through rock in search of gold. The mining sector has been blamed for changing the color, and quality, of local rivers. Photograph by Marisa Schwartz Taylor

The symbolism behind the costume reignited discussions about the devastating effects of galamsey on Ghana’s environment, water bodies, and public health.

Illegal mining continues to pose a major threat across the country, despite repeated government interventions and security operations aimed at curbing the practice.

ALSO READ: Pentecost church elder arrested as galamsey supervisor in Ashanti Region

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Several major rivers, including the Pra, Offin, Densu, and Oda, have suffered severe pollution from mining activities involving hazardous chemicals such as mercury and cyanide.

Environmental experts have repeatedly warned that continued destruction of forest reserves and water sources could have long-term consequences for agriculture, fishing, and access to clean drinking water.

ALSO READ: President Mahama admits some NDC members are involved in galamsey, vows to intensify the fight

Okyeame Kwame’s appearance at the TGMA has therefore been viewed by many not just as a fashion moment, but as a powerful artistic protest against one of Ghana’s most urgent environmental crises.

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