Black Sherif and Medikal go head-to-head at TGMA 27, with streaming numbers giving Black Sherif a clear edge in the Artiste of the Year race.

Black Sherif and Medikal go head-to-head at TGMA 27, with streaming numbers giving Black Sherif a clear edge in the Artiste of the Year race.

Who Wins Artiste of the Year at 27th TGMA?: Black Sherif vs Medikal

Black Sherif and Medikal are tied with eight nominations each at TGMA 27, but streaming data across major platforms shows Black Sherif dominating, strengthening his case for Artiste of the Year.

Black Sherif and Medikal both earned eight nominations each at TGMA 27, including Artiste of the Year, making them joint leaders on paper.

Streaming data across Spotify, Apple Music, Boomplay, Audiomack, and YouTube shows Black Sherif significantly outperforming Medikal in listeners, chart dominance, and milestones.

While Medikal had a strong year with Disturbation 2, the numbers consistently favour Black Sherif as the leading contender for Artiste of the Year.

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Both men have eight nominations each at the 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards. But when you strip away the noise and stack their streaming numbers side by side, one picture emerges with unmistakable clarity.

The 27th Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA), scheduled for May 9, 2026, is shaping up as one of the most fiercely contested editions in the ceremony's history. Among the most talked-about rivalries is the battle between two of Ghana's most prominent rappers, Black Sherif and Medikal , who each collected eight nominations, the joint highest of any acts in the field. Both men are in contention for the coveted Artiste of the Year crown, alongside Stonebwoy, Wendy Shay, Sarkodie, and Diana Hamilton.

The question is no longer simply who made the better music. It is who the numbers back up. We ran the streaming data across five platforms, Spotify, YouTube, Boomplay, Audiomack, and Apple Music, and the results are as stark as they are illuminating.

THE CRITERIA:

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This comparison is based entirely on publicly available streaming data and chart positions across: Spotify (monthly listeners and Wrapped rankings), YouTube (views and trending presence), Boomplay (stream milestones), Audiomack (total account plays and monthly listeners), and Apple Music (chart positions and chart tenure). No awards history, no public opinion, no industry politics. Just the numbers.

Black Sherif and Medikal go head-to-head at TGMA 27, with streaming numbers giving Black Sherif a clear edge in the Artiste of the Year race.

SPOTIFY:

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Black Sherif: approximately 2.6 million monthly listeners (Spotify artist page).

Medikal: approximately 272,000 monthly listeners (Spotify artist page).

The gap is not a margin. It is a chasm. Black Sherif commands roughly ten times more monthly listeners on the world's largest streaming platform. His dominance did not begin in 2025, but it reached its peak there. Spotify's 2025 Wrapped data for Ghana confirmed him as the country's most-streamed artist for the third consecutive year. His tracks occupied nine of the top ten spots on Ghana's most streamed songs list. His album, Iron Boy, debuted at Number 6 on Spotify's UK Top Debut Albums chart ,a remarkable achievement for any Ghanaian artist.

Medikal, despite a commercially strong year driven by Disturbation 2 and his viral collaboration "Shoulder" featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, did not appear in Ghana's Spotify Top 50 for 2025 until position 23, a respectable showing, but one that underscores the distance between both artists in the platform's data.

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APPLE MUSIC

Black Sherif did something on Apple Music in 2025 that no Ghanaian artist had ever done before. He became the first Ghanaian artist to simultaneously occupy all twelve top spots on Apple Music Ghana's Top Songs chart. His album Iron Boy held the Number 1 album position on Apple Music Ghana for 21 consecutive weeks, with his track "Sacrifice" standing as Ghana's Number 1 song on the platform for the year. On Billboard, Iron Boy debuted at Number 10 on the World Albums chart.

Medikal's Disturbation 2, released in October 2025, is a critically well-received 18-track project that landed on Apple Music Ghana's charts and earned strong editorial support from the platform, which described it as a worthy sequel to his debut. It has been added to multiple curated playlists. However, chart tenure and peak positions do not approach the benchmarks Black Sherif set this year.

BOOMPLAY

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Black Sherif's Iron Boy surpassed 100 million streams on Boomplay in February 2026, making him the first Ghanaian artist to achieve that milestone on the platform. It was his second project to cross the 100 million mark on Boomplay, his earlier album,The Villain I Never Was, had previously done so. This kind of sustained streaming footprint across two separate projects signals not a moment of popularity but a career-wide listener base rooted in Africa's most-used music platform.

There is no publicly verified comparable Boomplay milestone for Medikal in the 2025/2026 review period covered by the TGMA 27 nominations. Disturbation 2 is available on the platform and has accumulated plays, but specific verified milestones have not been confirmed by the label or industry outlets at the time of publication.

AUDIOMACK

This is where Medikal closes the gap most significantly, and it is worth acknowledging.

Medikal on Audiomack (as of late 2025): over 112 million total account plays, with monthly listeners fluctuating between 599,000 and 741,000 across different windows during the year. His song "Too Bad" from Disturbation 2 reached 1.67 million plays on the platform. "Fully Active" crossed 837,000. These are solid numbers that demonstrate his enduring appeal among African digital listeners.

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Black Sherif on Audiomack: over 1.11 billion total account plays, 3.01 million monthly listeners, and 5.83 million followers. His Iron Boy track "One" alone accumulated over 15.2 million plays on the platform. Most significantly, Iron Boy crossed 106 million streams on Audiomack, overtaking Olive The Boy's Avana EP to become the second most-streamed Ghanaian album on the platform, with Black Sherif's own The Villain I Never Was still holding the Number 1 position. He is the only Ghanaian artist to hold the top two positions simultaneously.

Medikal's Audiomack presence is genuine and strong. But in the same house, on the same platform, Black Sherif is operating in a different tier entirely.

Black Sherif and Medikal go head-to-head at TGMA 27, with streaming numbers giving Black Sherif a clear edge in the Artiste of the Year race.

YOUTUBE

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Black Sherif's "Sacrifice" music video became one of the most-watched Ghanaian videos of 2025. His performance on A COLORS SHOW, one of the most respected music video platforms in the world, drove significant international engagement and introduced his music to audiences far beyond Ghana and Africa. His "Sacrifice" track was also Ghana's most shared song on Spotify for the year, a metric that reflects organic spread rather than passive listening.

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Medikal's "Shoulder" video, featuring Shatta Wale and Beeztrap KOTM, generated significant domestic traction and online conversation. Medikal himself claimed in August 2025 that the song "saved the Ghanaian music scene." Fans pushed back on that characterisation, with many pointing to streaming charts that showed Black Sherif's Iron Boy project dominating most top spots. The "Welcome to Africa" video from Disturbation 2 earned a Best Music Video nomination at TGMA 27.

THE NOMINATIONS

Both artists secured eight nominations each at TGMA 27, the joint highest in the field. Analysts at Graphic Online described the top tier as a "top-tier trio" of Black Sherif, Stonebwoy, and Medikal, noting their "multiple nominations across key categories give them a statistical edge" over fellow nominees.

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Black Sherif's eight nods span: Artiste of the Year, Best Hip-pop Song (Were Dem Boys), Best Afropop Song (Sacrifice), Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste, Songwriter of the Year, International Collaboration (So It Goes featuring Fireboy DML), Album/EP of the Year (Iron Boy), and Most Popular Song (Sacrifice).

Medikal's eight nominations include: Artiste of the Year, Best Hiplife Song (Shoulder), Best Hip-pop Song, Best Rap Performance, Best Hiplife/Hiphop Artiste, Best Music Video (Welcome to Africa), Album/EP of the Year (Disturbation 2), and a further collaboration category nomination.

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Medikal has publicly and confidently declared himself the deserving winner, stating in a widely circulated interview: "I outperformed every artiste throughout last year."

He specifically called for a fair and transparent process, emphasising a decade of consistency in the industry.

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THE VERDICT

Across every major streaming platform, the data consistently tells one story.

Spotify monthly listeners — Black Sherif: 2.6M | Medikal: 272K

Spotify Wrapped Ghana 2025 — Black Sherif: #1 | Medikal: #23

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Apple Music Ghana Top Songs — Black Sherif: #1 (2025)| No comparable chart peak

Boomplay milestone — Black Sherif: 100M+ | Not confirmed for review period

Audiomack total plays — Black Sherif: 1.11B+ | Medikal: 112M+

Audiomack monthly listeners — Black Sherif: 3.01M | Medikal: ~599K–741K

Audiomack followers — Black Sherif: 5.83M | Medikal: 1.14M

Billboard World Albums — Black Sherif: #10 | No charted position

Ghanaian albums, Audiomack — Black Sherif: #1 & #2 | Not in top 2

By the streaming criteria alone, Black Sherif makes the stronger case for Artiste of the Year at the 27th TGMA. His numbers are not just bigger; they represent a different category of digital dominance one that spans three consecutive years of chart leadership at home and a growing international footprint.

That does not diminish what Medikal achieved in the same period. Disturbation 2 is a project of real artistic weight, praised by Apple Music's own editorial team for its craft and longevity. "Shoulder" was one of the year's biggest domestic records by reach and conversation. A near-decade-long career of consistency is not nothing.

His nomination for Artiste of the Year is entirely credible.

But in a head-to-head comparison built on the streaming numbers the most transparent, verifiable measure of who Ghanaians and the world chose to listen to across 2025 the data lands firmly on one side.