Afua Asantewaa reunites with husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum after public fallout

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum share a joyful moment in a viral video following reports of their reconciliation.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum share a joyful moment in a viral video following reports of their reconciliation.

SEO Description Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum appear to have reconciled, sharing a viral TikTok video weeks after their separation sparked public debate.

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum appear to have reconciled, sharing a viral video dancing together on TikTok.

She hinted at peace in their marriage, stating “we’ve smoked a peace pipe” and emphasising forgiveness and love at home.

The reunion comes weeks after she publicly revealed their separation, which had sparked widespread social media speculation.

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A new video featuring Ghanaian media personality and two-time Guinness World Record singathon contender Afua Asantewaa and her husband, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, has gone viral, suggesting the couple may have resolved their recent marital issues after weeks of public tension.

The clip, shared on 20 April 2026, captures the pair in high spirits as they dance together to a trending TikTok sound. Accompanying the post, Afua hinted at reconciliation with a light-hearted caption.

She wrote,

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We’ve smoked a peace pipe… bestie for life

Afua Asantewaa and her husband Kofi Owusu Aduonum share a joyful moment in a viral video following reports of their reconciliation.

She further emphasised the importance of harmony at home, adding:

When there’s love at home, there is joy in every sound. Peace and plenty abide here… forgiveness breeds peace

The development comes just days after Aduonum appeared on UTV’s United Showbiz on 12 April, where he disclosed that the couple had met and were on amicable terms.

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The situation had earlier sparked widespread conversation on social media after Afua revealed during a TikTok Live session on 1 April 2026 that they had been separated for several months. At the time, she explained that the split followed her relocation to Canada with their children in 2025.