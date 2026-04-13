Advertisement

Afua Asantewaa’s husband breaks his silence, says they have resolved their issues

Dorcas Agambila
Dorcas Agambila 08:52 - 13 April 2026
Afua Asantewaa and her husband
Afua Asantewaa and her husband
After weeks of speculation and online debate, Kofi Aduonum confirms that he and Afua Asantewaa have settled their differences and are working towards rebuilding their marriage.
Advertisement

After several days of heated debate across social media, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Guinness World Record singathon hopeful Afua Asantewaa, has offered a fresh perspective on the state of their relationship.

Advertisement

Not long ago, Afua publicly disclosed that her marriage to Kofi had come to an end. Appearing in a string of TikTok videos, she explained that conversations about their separation had in fact begun even before her initial singathon bid.

READ MORE: 'I sold my range rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show' — Stonebwoy reveals

In her own words, she clarified, “I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal.” Despite this reassurance, she later made a number of allegations against her husband in subsequent videos, which quickly drew criticism from sections of the public.

Advertisement

Her statements followed months of speculation among Ghanaians online, with rumours surrounding their marriage intensifying in July 2025 after she posted an ambiguous video. In the clip, the media personality introduced a tall, well-built young man dressed in fashionable gym wear, referring to him as her ideal partner, an action that further fuelled public curiosity.

MUST READ: Stonebwoy opens up about airport security always beeping during his travels because of his metal implant.

However, during a telephone interview on United Showbiz on UTV Ghana on Saturday, 11 April 2026, Kofi presented a more conciliatory account. He revealed that although he and his wife had been living separately overseas due to their challenges, they had since met in person and addressed their differences. He also suggested that Afua had been subjected to undue criticism.

According to Kofi, their situation has significantly improved. He appealed to the public for support as they attempt to rebuild their union, stating, “We have met. Currently, there are no issues between us. All we are asking or need from Ghanaians are prayers because they have used their mouths to collapse our marriage for a long time now. We have resolved our problems.”

@phamous.com

Kofi Owusu Aduonum Husband of Afua Asantewaa Finally speaks on ongoing issues 😱😱

♬ original sound - Momo blogs✔️
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
Asiedu Nketia still leading 2028 NDC presidential race, latest Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
News
13.04.2026
78% of NDC grassroots concerned over lack of job opportunities, Global InfoAnalytics poll reveals
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
News
13.04.2026
Top 10 African countries with the highest petrol prices: April 2026 rankings
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
Entertainment
13.04.2026
If not for Lapaz Toyota, I’d have quit music long ago — Guru NKZ
How to make a simple orange juice
Lifestyle
13.04.2026
5 drinks with more vitamin D than orange juice for stronger bones and better health
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips
News
13.04.2026
GES recruitment 2026: How to apply as a teacher in Ghana and key tips