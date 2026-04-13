Afua Asantewaa’s husband breaks his silence, says they have resolved their issues

After weeks of speculation and online debate, Kofi Aduonum confirms that he and Afua Asantewaa have settled their differences and are working towards rebuilding their marriage.

After several days of heated debate across social media, Kofi Owusu Aduonum, the husband of Guinness World Record singathon hopeful Afua Asantewaa, has offered a fresh perspective on the state of their relationship.

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Not long ago, Afua publicly disclosed that her marriage to Kofi had come to an end. Appearing in a string of TikTok videos, she explained that conversations about their separation had in fact begun even before her initial singathon bid.

In her own words, she clarified, “I am not divorced. We are separated for a good cause, and I am gradually healing. It is not any big deal.” Despite this reassurance, she later made a number of allegations against her husband in subsequent videos, which quickly drew criticism from sections of the public.

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Her statements followed months of speculation among Ghanaians online, with rumours surrounding their marriage intensifying in July 2025 after she posted an ambiguous video. In the clip, the media personality introduced a tall, well-built young man dressed in fashionable gym wear, referring to him as her ideal partner, an action that further fuelled public curiosity.

However, during a telephone interview on United Showbiz on UTV Ghana on Saturday, 11 April 2026, Kofi presented a more conciliatory account. He revealed that although he and his wife had been living separately overseas due to their challenges, they had since met in person and addressed their differences. He also suggested that Afua had been subjected to undue criticism.

According to Kofi, their situation has significantly improved. He appealed to the public for support as they attempt to rebuild their union, stating, “We have met. Currently, there are no issues between us. All we are asking or need from Ghanaians are prayers because they have used their mouths to collapse our marriage for a long time now. We have resolved our problems.”