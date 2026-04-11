Advertisement

'I sold my range rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show' — Stonebwoy reveals

Josephine Amuzu
Josephine Amuzu 13:44 - 11 April 2026
Stonebwoy reveals he sold his Range Rover and V8 to invest in his Ho show, explaining that major concerts require heavy investment and long-term planning.
Advertisement

Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that he sold two of his cars to finance one of his major music shows in Ho. He described it as part of a long-term investment strategy.

Advertisement

Speaking in an interview with media personality Kafui Dey, the award-winning musician disclosed that organising large-scale shows often requires heavy personal investment behind the scenes.

According to him, he made the decision to sell his vehicles to ensure the success of the event.

I sold my V8 and my Range to put in the show, he said.

READ ALSO: Stonebwoy opens up about airport security always beeping during his travels because of his metal implant.

Advertisement

He explained that although such investments may not bring immediate financial returns, they are necessary to build a strong brand and deliver quality experiences for fans.

You don’t make the money immediately, but we understand leveraging and having to still invest for long-term strategy, he stated.

Stonebwoy added that the Ho show turned out to be a massive production, noting that the scale of the event impressed many people who witnessed it.

The whole show was massive. He said, ‘Yo, that show was huge, bro, but how did you pull it off?’ That’s when I explained that I had to sell my two cars to invest in the show,” he recounted.

The revelation highlights the level of personal sacrifice and financial commitment that often goes into organising large entertainment events.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Update Me
Latest Videos
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Entertainment
07.01.2026
General Knowledge Trivia Quiz! 🧠🎄 | 20 Christmas Questions About Ghana Everyone Should Know
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Ghana
Ghanaian officer wins top international award at Sandhurst military academy
News
11.04.2026
Ghanaian officer wins top international award at Sandhurst military academy
Nike set to take over Champions League match ball deal from Adidas after 25 years
Sports
11.04.2026
Nike set to take over Champions League match ball deal from Adidas after 25 years
'I sold my range rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show' — Stonebwoy reveals
Entertainment
11.04.2026
'I sold my range rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show' — Stonebwoy reveals
Stonebwoy opens up about airport security always beeping during his travels because of his metal implant.
Entertainment
11.04.2026
Stonebwoy opens up about airport security always beeping during his travels because of his metal implant.
Heavy siltation threatens water supply in Kumasi – Ghana Water Company warns of looming crisis
News
11.04.2026
Heavy siltation threatens water supply in Kumasi – Ghana Water Company warns of looming crisis
ECG to undertake planned maintenance in parts of Greater Accra on April 12, see affected areas
News
11.04.2026
ECG to undertake planned maintenance in parts of Greater Accra on April 12, see affected areas