'I sold my range rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show' — Stonebwoy reveals
Ghanaian dancehall artiste Stonebwoy has revealed that he sold two of his cars to finance one of his major music shows in Ho. He described it as part of a long-term investment strategy.
Speaking in an interview with media personality Kafui Dey, the award-winning musician disclosed that organising large-scale shows often requires heavy personal investment behind the scenes.
According to him, he made the decision to sell his vehicles to ensure the success of the event.
I sold my V8 and my Range to put in the show, he said.
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He explained that although such investments may not bring immediate financial returns, they are necessary to build a strong brand and deliver quality experiences for fans.
You don’t make the money immediately, but we understand leveraging and having to still invest for long-term strategy, he stated.
Stonebwoy added that the Ho show turned out to be a massive production, noting that the scale of the event impressed many people who witnessed it.
The whole show was massive. He said, ‘Yo, that show was huge, bro, but how did you pull it off?’ That’s when I explained that I had to sell my two cars to invest in the show,” he recounted.
The revelation highlights the level of personal sacrifice and financial commitment that often goes into organising large entertainment events.
“I sold my Range Rover and V8 to invest in my Ho show”— SIKAOFFICIAL🦍 (@SIKAOFFICIAL1) April 11, 2026
—Stonebwoy speaking on some of the behind the scenes dealings it takes to pull off a successful show for fans. He explained that although he may not immediately recoup his investment, such investments are about a long-term… pic.twitter.com/H8VuiVdBWs