Congo to abolish visa requirements for all Africans from January 2027

The Republic of the Congo has announced that it will abolish visa requirements for all African nationals beginning January 1, 2027, in a major move aimed at promoting continental integration and free movement across Africa.

The Republic of the Congo will remove visa requirements for all African nationals from January 1, 2027, President Denis Sassou-Nguesso has announced.

The decision was unveiled during Africa Day celebrations at the African Development Bank’s 2026 Annual Meetings in Brazzaville.

Congo joins countries including Ghana, Rwanda, Togo, and Benin in easing travel restrictions for Africans to promote continental integration and free movement.

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President Denis Sassou-Nguesso made the announcement during Africa Day celebrations held alongside the African Development Bank Group 2026 Annual Meetings at the Kintélé International Conference Centre in Brazzaville.

Addressing African leaders, institutional representatives, and delegates at the event, Sassou-Nguesso described the decision as a practical step towards strengthening African unity and economic cooperation.

“From January 1, 2027, entry into the Republic of Congo will no longer require a visa for all African nationals,” he announced.

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“In accelerating its march toward development, Africa will continue building a continent firmly committed and determined on the path of unity and prosperity.”

Addressing African leaders, institutional representatives, and delegates at the event, Sassou-Nguesso described the decision as a practical step towards strengthening African unity and economic cooperation. Image credit: am.afdb.org

The Congolese leader also urged African governments to move beyond what he described as “selfishness and nationalism” and instead prioritise deeper regional integration through the implementation of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

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Congo is now the seventh (7th) in a growing list of African countries easing travel restrictions for fellow Africans in support of regional integration and intra-African trade.

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Benin has offered visa-free access to all African nationals since 2020, while Togo introduced a similar policy earlier this month for stays of up to 30 days.

Ghana also recently launched a new e-Visa system that grants free electronic visas to African travellers, although applicants are still required to complete immigration screening procedures.

Togo's President Faure Gnassingbé (left), Rwanda's President Paul Kagame (middle) and Ghana's President John Dramani Mahama

Other African countries with similar open-entry policies include Rwanda, Seychelles, and The Gambia.

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