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Togo joins Ghana, Rwanda and 3 others to introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

Maxwell Nyagamago
Maxwell Nyagamago 10:35 - 19 May 2026
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President John Dramani Mahama attends African Union Debt Conference, hosted by the President of the Council of Ministers of Togo, Faure Gnassingbé.
Togo has officially introduced visa-free travel for all African nationals, joining countries including Ghana, Rwanda and three (3) other African states easing travel restrictions across the continent.
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  • Togo has introduced visa-free entry for all African nationals for stays of up to 30 days as part of efforts to promote regional integration and free movement.

  • The Togolese government says the policy aims to strengthen African cooperation and position the country as a regional hub for business, culture, and trade.

  • Ghana is also set to introduce a visa-free policy for African travellers from May 25, 2026, although visitors will still undergo visa application and screening processes.

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The policy took effect on Monday, May 18, 2026, following a decision by the President of the Council, according to a statement issued by Togo’s Minister of Security, Colonel Calixte Batossie Madjoulba.

Under the new directive, citizens of all African countries holding valid national passports can enter Togo without a visa for stays of up to thirty (30) days.

ALSO READ: Your social media posts could get your visa rejected— Here's all you need to know

Announcing the move, the Togolese government said the decision reflects the country’s commitment to African unity, regional integration, and the free movement of people and goods across the continent.

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Togo joins Ghana, Rwanda and 3 others to introduce visa-free travel for all Africans
Togo joins Ghana, Rwanda and 3 others to introduce visa-free travel for all Africans

“This measure reflects the ongoing commitment of the highest Togolese authorities to promote African integration, strengthen the free movement of people and goods, and foster increased cooperation among the states and peoples of the continent,” the statement said.

ALSO READ: Ghana's passport climbs 7 places in latest rankings, beats Nigeria and 41 other African countries

Authorities added that the reform forms part of efforts to position Togo as a regional hub for business, culture, services, and continental exchange.

Faure Gnassingbe, President of Togo
Faure Gnassingbe, President of Togo
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“It is part of the dynamic of openness, modernisation, and attractiveness initiated by the President of the Council, with the ambition of making Togo a regional hub for services, business, culture, and people-to-people exchanges in the heart of Africa,” the statement added.

ALSO READ: 10 cheapest African countries Ghanaians can visit without breaking the bank

Despite the visa exemption, travellers will still be required to comply with immigration, security, and public health regulations before entering the country.

Gnassingbé Eyadéma International Airport, Lomé, Togo
Gnassingbé Eyadéma International Airport, Lomé, Togo

The Ministry of Security stated that visitors must complete an online travel declaration through the government’s official platform at least 24 hours before arrival to obtain a travel document for border clearance.

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ALSO READ: Cabinet approves new e-Visa policy to ease travel to Ghana — Ablakwa announces

Officials also clarified that the visa waiver does not override laws relating to irregular migration, illegal stay, or national security enforcement measures.

Meanwhile, Ghana is also set to roll out a new free visa policy for African nationals beginning May 25, 2026, coinciding with Africa Day celebrations.

Togo has officially introduced visa-free travel for all African nationals, joining countries including Ghana, Rwanda and three (3) other African states easing travel restrictions across the continent.
Togo has officially introduced visa-free travel for all African nationals, joining countries including Ghana, Rwanda and three (3) other African states easing travel restrictions across the continent.

President John Dramani Mahama announced that under Ghana’s new policy, African travellers will no longer pay visa fees when entering the country.

ALSO READ: Ghana approves additional visa waiver agreements for Maldives, Zambia and Antigua and Barbuda

However, the government clarified that the policy does not completely eliminate visa requirements, as travellers will still need to apply and undergo the necessary security and immigration screening processes before approval.

The latest developments reflect a growing push by African governments to strengthen continental integration and improve mobility under the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

The policy took effect on Monday, May 18, 2026, following a decision by the President of the Council, according to a statement issued by Togo’s Minister of Security, Colonel Calixte Batossie Madjoulba.
The policy took effect on Monday, May 18, 2026, following a decision by the President of the Council, according to a statement issued by Togo’s Minister of Security, Colonel Calixte Batossie Madjoulba.
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