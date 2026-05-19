Cooking with GameChangers, the hit spinoff of Nigeria’s most syndicated talk show, Binging with GameChangers, is set to make its Ghanaian debut on June 6th, 2026, with a star-studded private launch and viewing event right here in Accra.

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Ghana is about to get a taste of one of Nigeria’s most exciting television formats. Cooking with GameChangers, the hit spinoff of Nigeria’s most syndicated talk show, Binging with GameChangers, is set to make its Ghanaian debut on June 6th, 2026, with a star-studded private launch and viewing event right here in Accra.

About the show

More than just a cooking competition, Cooking with GameChangers delivers a compelling blend of inspiration, personality, and mouth-watering drama. Each episode follows a high-achieving business executive, offering viewers a rare glimpse into the person behind the professional success before they step into the kitchen to compete for the coveted title of “Ultimate GameChanger.”

This distinctive format, which combines personal storytelling with high-stakes cook-offs, has already captivated millions across Africa. The show airs on YouTube and leading television stations in Nigeria and is now bringing its vibrant energy to Ghana.

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Star-studded Ghanaian judges

Cooking with GameChangers to Make Exciting Debut in Ghana on June 6th with star-studded line-up

The Ghana edition will feature an impressive panel of judges made up of some of the country's most celebrated and accomplished figures across entertainment, business and culture. Majid Michel is an award-winning actor, model, television personality and humanitarian. He rose to prominence through Things We Do for Love and became a Nollywood household name with films such as 30 Days in Atlanta. Joselyn Dumas is an acclaimed actress, television host and producer who built her career hosting major shows across Africa and starring in celebrated films such as Adams Apples and A Northern Affair. Beyond the screen, she is the founder of the Joselyn Canfor-Dumas Foundation, an initiative dedicated to supporting children's education across Ghana.

Kobby Addai is a seasoned tech entrepreneur and the Founder and CEO of Noldith. Known for his sharp business instincts and bold vision, Kobi brings a unique commercial perspective to the judges' table. Seyi Banigbe is the creative force behind Cooking with Gamechangers. She is a lawyer, serial entrepreneur and media executive. Her vision brought this exciting television format to life in Nigeria and now in Ghana. As a judge, she brings an unmatched understanding of what the show stands for and what it takes to truly be a gamechanger, both in the kitchen and beyond. Together, this panel brings a rare combination of talent, influence, entrepreneurship and cultural relevance that makes Cooking with Gamechangers unlike any food reality show the continent has seen before.

The Host

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Holding the entire production together with charm, wit and a phenomenal sense of humor is none other than James Gardiner, one of Ghana's most beloved actors and television personalities. Known for his magnetic screen presence and ability to connect with any audience, James brings exactly the right energy to Cooking with Gamechangers. Whether he is keeping the gamechangers on their toes, drawing out the drama between the judges or simply working the room the way only he can, James Gardiner is the thread that ties every moment of the show together. With him at the helm, no two moments are ever quite the same and that is precisely the point.

The Gamechangers

The show features an extraordinary lineup of gamechangers who bring the drama, personality and unpredictability that makes Cooking with Gamechangers truly unmissable. Despite their success in their respective fields, these GameChangers are about to face their most unexpected challenge yet. From the boardroom to the kitchen, these gamechangers are putting their reputations, their pride and their cooking skills on the line and the results are as entertaining as they are surprising.

The Ghana launch event

On June 6th, 2026, Accra will host the official Ghana premiere of Cooking with GameChangers. The exclusive event will bring together top executives, entrepreneurs, and industry tastemakers for a private launch and viewing experience, echoing the successful Lagos premiere held at the Capital Club in 2024. Guests can expect an evening filled with inspiration, entertainment, and curated culinary experiences as the show’s signature blend of business excellence and food competition arrives in Ghana.

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The woman behind the vision

The creative force behind the show is Nigerian serial entrepreneur, lawyer, and author, Seyi Banigbe. She holds a Bachelor of Laws (LLB) from the University of Lagos, an MBA from Imperial College London, and is certified by the Chartered Institute of Arbitrators (UK). Seyi leads four successful ventures: award-winning jewellery brand, Bland2Glam; a corporate law practice, Nibo & Tac Legal Practitioners; a facility management company, Deterge Nigeria; and the media company that houses its content under B2G Network.